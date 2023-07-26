Next-gen HVC series

TDK Corporation has announced its new generation of high-voltage contactors that can safely and reliably switch off continuous DC currents of 300 to 500 A, and operating DC voltages up to 1000 V in lithium-ion batteries in 20 ms or less, depending on the type.

This is made possible by the gas-filled ceramic arc chamber which is also used in other HVC types from TDK.

Completely new is the optional Hall-effect sensor for the auxiliary contact. It is used to detect the switching state of the main contacts. The bidirectional design allows only one HVC27 to charge and discharge batteries, and to power motor drive systems and do regenerative braking (recuperation).

There are three mechanical versions of the UL-certified HVC27 series: an upright version (C1) with dimensions of 95 x 44 x 90 mm (L x W x H) and a horizontal version (C5) with 90 x 90 x 46 mm, and a third version as a replacement type (NIL) for the HVC25. The high-current contactors are available with single or double coil, with working voltages of 12 or 24 V. The single-coil version requires 6 W in continuous operation, the dual-coil version only 4 W.

The service life for resistive opening (450 V/300 A) is specified with 1500 operations for the single coil version and 2000 operations for the dual-coil version. At 750 V/300 A, these values are 150 and 1000 opening cycles, respectively.

High-voltage contactors with high continuous current carrying capacity are used, for example, in electric vehicles for fast disconnection of the lithium-ion battery, and in DC charging stations and in stationary battery storage systems such as storage for photovoltaic or UPS systems.

