250 W DC/DC converter module

GAIA Converters has added to its 250 W DC/DC converters by introducing the MGDS-250-O-J module. This high-reliability quarter brick converter, ideal for mission-critical applications, offers a permanent input voltage range of 16 to 75 V DC (up to 80 V DC for 1 s) and a constant output voltage of 28 V DC. The output voltage is trimmable from 80 to 110% of its nominal value.
The design utilises a fixed switching frequency of 330 kHz. The module also provides optional switching frequency synchronisation (105 to 115% of nominal) for multi-module architectures.
With an efficiency up to 90%, and its numerous protection features such as undervoltage lock-out, over-voltage, and IMS to ease thermal management, the MGDS-250-O-J offers an easy-to-use high-performance solution to the quarter brick, medium power product range.
IHLP design calculator
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay’s Design Calculator Express is designed to allow the user to determine the best IHLx inductor to use in their buck or boost converter design.
Read more...Power converters
Power Electronics / Power Management
TME offers a wide range of PCB-mount and open-frame converters manufactured by Cincon.
Read more...Compact mil-grade 4 kW inverter RFiber Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
The new 4000 W 115/230 V AC output inverter combines a low mass with an easy-to-use design for military, airborne, naval, and mobile high-reliability applications.
Read more...Automotive grade isolated MOSFET driver RS South Africa
Power Electronics / Power Management
The VOMDA1271 by Vishay obtains all the required current to drive its internal circuitry from the infrared emitter on the low-voltage primary side of the barrier.
Read more...Battery protection evaluation board EBV Electrolink
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon now offers its EVAL_BDPS_DRIVER evaluation board, which allows a modular driving of high and low side back-to-back MOSFETs and a high MOSFET parallelisation count.
Read more...5G FR2 downconverter antennas Accutronics
Test & Measurement
Narda Safety Test Solutions has developed two new 5G antennas for its SRM-3006 that enable this handheld field strength measuring system to measure the upper 5G frequency band FR2.
Read more...Next-gen embedded motor controller RS South Africa
Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK Corporation has expanded its Micronas embedded motor controller portfolio with the first members of the new HVC 5x family of programmable system-on-chip motor controllers for driving small stepper, brushed, and brushless motors.