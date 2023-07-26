250 W DC/DC converter module

GAIA Converters has added to its 250 W DC/DC converters by introducing the MGDS-250-O-J module. This high-reliability quarter brick converter, ideal for mission-critical applications, offers a permanent input voltage range of 16 to 75 V DC (up to 80 V DC for 1 s) and a constant output voltage of 28 V DC. The output voltage is trimmable from 80 to 110% of its nominal value.

The design utilises a fixed switching frequency of 330 kHz. The module also provides optional switching frequency synchronisation (105 to 115% of nominal) for multi-module architectures.

With an efficiency up to 90%, and its numerous protection features such as undervoltage lock-out, over-voltage, and IMS to ease thermal management, the MGDS-250-O-J offers an easy-to-use high-performance solution to the quarter brick, medium power product range.

