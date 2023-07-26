Efficient industrial LED lighting systems

icotek produces a range of smart lighting solutions for control panels, machinery and server racks. The ALLIOLIGHT range of luminaires provide effective lighting in enclosures for industrial and IT applications. Made in Germany, the lighting systems boast a product of the highest quality.

The ALLIOLIGHT system is available in three styles: the TUBE, the ALU-LINE, and the ALLIO system.

The TUBE system provides effective lighting for machinery and equipment. They have M12 connectors for standardised interconnections and are rated to IP67.

The ALU-LINE features innovative LED lighting for industry and IT applications and provides effective lighting in enclosures. Their aluminium housing makes them particularly high-quality and robust.

The compact design of the ALLIO range provide LED lighting for industrial and IT enclosures. The system features a 190° rotating tube and offers a space-saving design.

The LED luminaires all feature a circuit-independent service life of 50 000 operating hours, irrespective of temperature or the presence of chemicals. The lighting systems, which have a guaranteed luminosity, are easy to mount in any application.

