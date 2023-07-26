Efficient industrial LED lighting systems
26 July 2023
Opto-Electronics
icotek produces a range of smart lighting solutions for control panels, machinery and server racks. The ALLIOLIGHT range of luminaires provide effective lighting in enclosures for industrial and IT applications. Made in Germany, the lighting systems boast a product of the highest quality.
The ALLIOLIGHT system is available in three styles: the TUBE, the ALU-LINE, and the ALLIO system.
The TUBE system provides effective lighting for machinery and equipment. They have M12 connectors for standardised interconnections and are rated to IP67.
The ALU-LINE features innovative LED lighting for industry and IT applications and provides effective lighting in enclosures. Their aluminium housing makes them particularly high-quality and robust.
The compact design of the ALLIO range provide LED lighting for industrial and IT enclosures. The system features a 190° rotating tube and offers a space-saving design.
The LED luminaires all feature a circuit-independent service life of 50 000 operating hours, irrespective of temperature or the presence of chemicals. The lighting systems, which have a guaranteed luminosity, are easy to mount in any application.
For more information contact Radél, +27 11 888 6696, [email protected], www.radel.co.za
Further reading:
LIDAR filters
Editor's Choice Opto-Electronics
LIDAR filters must be designed with the specific application and sensor type in mind to maximise signal-to-noise ratio.
Read more...
New UHF RFID increases picking efficiency
Brady Corporation
Opto-Electronics
Brady’s new LED UHF RFID label and reader solution is optimised to increase picking efficiency, as it is now possible to pinpoint the location of assets with greater accuracy.
Read more...
Battle germs with UV-C LEDs
CST Electronics
Opto-Electronics
LITEON provides compact LED solutions for ultraviolet-C applications that can battle germs and viruses by deactivating the reproduction process of microorganisms.
Read more...
MicroLEDs are revolutionising the way we see
EBV Electrolink
Opto-Electronics
MicroLED technology is promising exceptionally brilliant colours, very high brightness and resolution, and great reliability, all at very low power consumption.
Read more...
TFT displays with integrated capacitive touch
NuVision Electronics
Opto-Electronics
The Winstar TFT Q Series is a TFT module family which includes module sizes from 3,5 up to 10,2 inches, with all modules featuring an integrated SSD1963 controller board.
Read more...
Are we ready for quantum computing?
Opto-Electronics
“Quantum computing is rapidly approaching commercial viability, and when it does, it will have an enormous impact on our lives, accelerating advances in emerging technologies in ways that are unimaginable today.” – Lenore Elle Hawkins.
Read more...
Night time landings during load shedding
Otto Wireless Solutions
Opto-Electronics
Solar/battery powered runway lights that are totally independent of any external power source are now available through Otto Wireless Solutions.
Read more...
Pinpoint detection with the HG-F laser distance sensor
ElectroMechanica
Opto-Electronics
Up to 3 m of detection range, a robust aluminium casing, and easy setup are just the some of the features of the new HG-F laser distance sensor.
Read more...
Improved IR receiver modules
EBV Electrolink
Opto-Electronics
Newly enhanced infrared modules from Vishay Intertechnology have been upgraded with a new IC, and achieve higher performance with drastically reduced current consumption.
Read more...
Expanded range of high-quality displays
Opto-Electronics
TME has announced that it has expanded its product range to include displays by Newhaven Display. Newhaven specialises in universal OLED, LCD, TFT and VFDs.
Read more...