New range of 4G/5G, LPWA and GNSS antennas

26 July 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Quectel Wireless Solution has announced the launch of an exciting line-up of antennas designed to meet a wide spectrum of requirements. These antennas showcase cutting-edge technology and are designed to meet the demands of today’s connectivity requirements.

YEMN926J1A

This is a nine-in-one 5G screw mount combo antenna optimised for 5G and 4G networks. It includes a GNSS antenna and measures 167 x 57 mm. Both RoHS and REACH compliant, the combo antenna is also IP67 and IP69K rated which means it offers complete protection against ingress of dust and airborne particles, and protection against water and liquids up to and including immersion in 1 metre of water. The IP69K rating also means the product can withstand washdown pressure of 100 bar at a rate of 14 to 16 l/min, and temperatures up to 80°C.

The ultra-wide-band 5G/4G antenna box provides broad coverage from 600 to 6000 MHz, while offering support for 3G and 2G networks, and Cat-M and NB-IoT. The antenna is designed to work with various ground plane sizes or in free space for ease of integration with nine cable connections on the antenna, as required, and cable length options from 300 to 5000 mm, terminated with SMA connectors. The screw-mount omnidirectional antenna is easy to install and is compatible with Quectel’s RM520x series modules.

YECW000N1A

This external antenna offers high efficiency with a low profile and is optimised for LPWA connections. With dimensions of 149,73 x 49,91 x 35,5 mm, the antenna operates in the 450-470, 700-960 and 1710-2690 MHz bands. The external 4G antenna covers the main LTE bands and is also compatible with 3G, 2G and LPWA bands.

RoHS compliant, the YECW00N1A has been carefully designed so it is minimally influenced by the internal environment of devices it is connected to. This enables it to deliver better efficiency, radiation and gain while providing optimised performance for customers’ products.

YEGT000W8A

The YEGT000W8A is an active GNSS L1 and L5 antenna that supports the 1164-1189 and 1559-1606 MHz bands. With dimensions of 65 x 45 mm, the GNSS antenna is RoHS and IP67 compliant.

The YEGT000W8A offers a choice of configurations to guarantee the most suitable polarisation type, and was specifically developed for 5G RAN timing. Quectel’s positioning products support single-band or multi-band operation modes to meet various high-precision positioning requirements of customers’ products.

“We’re proud to launch these three new antennas which further add to our range of 4G/5G, LPWA and GNSS antennas,” said Norbert Muhrer, president and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “Antennas are often overlooked during device development but it’s important to enable developers with antennas that can be optimised for their specific use cases and provide them with the performance they need to meet their application needs. These new antennas provide customers with even greater opportunities to optimise their solutions as they build a smarter world.”

Credit(s)

Quectel Wireless Solutions





