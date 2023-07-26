Power converters
Cincon is a Taiwanese manufacturer of power supply devices available through TME. These power modules are designed to convert mains power to a lower voltage to supply industrial, office or consumer products. Both PCB-mount and open-frame power supplies are available in the range.
The PCB-mounted converters, which are intended for through-hole mounting, are made in a wide range of parameters. These types of components are often used in devices equipped with mains-powered components, but controlled electronically like household appliances or automation controllers. They are used to provide relatively small currents (in this range from 166 mA to 6 A) in order to supply power to electrical circuits or small DC loads.
Customers can choose between 4 W, 20 W or 36 W versions that supply output voltages from 3,3 V to 48 V DC. They are characterised by a wide range of input voltages: 85 to 305 V AC or 120 to 431 V DC. The main advantage of these modules is their low power consumption (less than 105 W) at no load and their small dimensions. These enclosed converters are characterised by an isolation voltage of 4 kV.
The Cincon open-frame converters are designed for installation inside a device, which then provides adequate protection for the converter. Typically, these are industrial automation, office or electronic equipment.
Such power supply units are larger than those mounted directly on a PCB, but offer more power and are capable of supplying currents up to 33 A and voltages up to 54 V DC. They are based on switched-mode technology operating at a frequency of either 43 or 65 kHz.
Built-in protection features include overvoltage, short-circuit and thermal protection. Certain models also offer active power factor correction (PFC). All models conform to various international standards such as IEC/EN/UL 62368, EN 55032, and EN 61000.
