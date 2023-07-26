Webinar: Low-voltage motor control solutions

Whatever you touch in a car, there is an electric motor close by. Brushed DC motors are easy to control and often serve as actuators with an overall short operating time. Brushless DC (BLDC) motors have less wear but require higher computing power to handle more complex control algorithms.
Infineon’s scalable portfolio of MOTIX motor control solutions offers four levels of integration across motor control, power management, sensing, and communication for both DC and BLDC topologies, to enable smaller, simpler, more cost-efficient designs.
Join this webinar to get a more detailed look at Infineon’s comprehensive MOTIX product offering, and the software and tools to support any design engineer in their unique motor control application development.
Dig deeper into the LPC860 Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP has now released the LPCXpresso860-MAX development board to enable prototyping for the LPC86x family of MCUs, with Arduino and Pmod interfaces.
Upgraded Uno R4 released RS South Africa
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Arduino Uno R4 is powered by the Renesas RA4M1 32-bit ARM Cortex-M4 processor, providing a major boost in processing power and memory.
Arduino Opta WiFi micro-PLC Communica
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Arduino Opta range of PLCs allows professionals to scale up automation projects, while leveraging the easy-to-use Arduino ecosystem.
Pine Ox64 SBC CST Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Ox64 single board computer from the company Pine64 is a RISC-V based SBC powered by Bouffalo Lab’s BL808 64-bit RISC-V CPU.
DIY GPS tracker
DSP, Micros & Memory
A simple GPS tracker build using a Particle Photon Wi-Fi microcontroller and an EM406 GPS module with location visible on the Blynk app embedded map.
Upgrade to educational robotics board RS South Africa
DSP, Micros & Memory
The new version of the micro:bit sees an upgrade to the nRF52833 processor and features a 64 MHz Arm Cortex-M4 FPU, which is four times faster than its predecessor.
Low-cost MCU with Arm Cortex-M0+ cores EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP’s LPC86x is a cost-effective Arm Cortex-M0+ based 32-bit MCU family operating at a frequency of up to 60 MHz and supporting up to 64 KB of flash memory and up to 8 KB SRAM.