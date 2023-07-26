Webinar: Low-voltage motor control solutions

26 July 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

Whatever you touch in a car, there is an electric motor close by. Brushed DC motors are easy to control and often serve as actuators with an overall short operating time. Brushless DC (BLDC) motors have less wear but require higher computing power to handle more complex control algorithms.

Infineon’s scalable portfolio of MOTIX motor control solutions offers four levels of integration across motor control, power management, sensing, and communication for both DC and BLDC topologies, to enable smaller, simpler, more cost-efficient designs.

Join this webinar to get a more detailed look at Infineon’s comprehensive MOTIX product offering, and the software and tools to support any design engineer in their unique motor control application development.

Date: Thursday, 10 August 2023

Time: 17:00 SAST

For more information visit http://bitly.ws/NN9d

Credit(s)

Infineon Technologies





