Versal HBM series evaluation kit

26 July 2023 Computer/Embedded Technology

The VHK158 evaluation kit is an evaluation platform for the Versal HBM series VH1582 device, designed to keep up with the higher memory needs of compute-intensive, memory-bound applications. The system provides adaptable acceleration for data centre, wired networking, test & measurement, and aerospace and defence applications.

The VHK158 board’s primary focus is to enable demonstration and evaluation of the VH1582 silicon, and to support customer application development. The evaluation kit integrates 32 GB HBM memory, 112 Gb/s PAM4 transceivers, and QSFP28 and QSFP-DD connectors for optical communication. There is support for PCIe Gen5x8 and Gen3/4 x16 add-on cards.

The board contains 32 GB DDR4 RAM in 2x 16 GB modules. The system is controlled using a system controller with BEAM, a web-based GUI application.

Credit(s)

Avnet Silica





