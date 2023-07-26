Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Computer/Embedded Technology



Print this page printer friendly version

Versal HBM series evaluation kit

26 July 2023 Computer/Embedded Technology

The VHK158 evaluation kit is an evaluation platform for the Versal HBM series VH1582 device, designed to keep up with the higher memory needs of compute-intensive, memory-bound applications. The system provides adaptable acceleration for data centre, wired networking, test & measurement, and aerospace and defence applications.

The VHK158 board’s primary focus is to enable demonstration and evaluation of the VH1582 silicon, and to support customer application development. The evaluation kit integrates 32 GB HBM memory, 112 Gb/s PAM4 transceivers, and QSFP28 and QSFP-DD connectors for optical communication. There is support for PCIe Gen5x8 and Gen3/4 x16 add-on cards.

The board contains 32 GB DDR4 RAM in 2x 16 GB modules. The system is controlled using a system controller with BEAM, a web-based GUI application.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 319 8600
Fax: +27 11 319 8650
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/silica
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Silica


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

AI-based visual inspection system
Avnet Silica AI & ML
The Defect Visual Inspection solution is a combination of a compact system-on-module and a software library optimised to run at the edge, making it ideal for applications in industrial, medical, food, electronics, semiconductor, and packaging sectors.

Read more...
Edge-AI embedded computer
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Computer/Embedded Technology
Online Teaser: With Intel Iris Xe graphics, ADLINK’s edge AI embedded computers and media players support UHD video capabilities for awe-inspiring visual details and up to 40 simultaneous streams of 1080p 30-fps video content.

Read more...
Multi-zone distance sensor with 90° field of view
Avnet Silica Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
STMicroelectronics has revealed a new FlightSense multi-zone distance sensor, with 90° field of view, to bring lifelike situational awareness to applications like home automation, computers, robots, and smart equipment.

Read more...
Flex Your Factory
Avnet Silica Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Buoyed by advances in wireless networking technologies, the fixed serial production line model for factories is quickly evolving into a more flexible factory environment.

Read more...
ST provides full STM32 support for VS Code
Avnet Silica DSP, Micros & Memory
STMicroelectronics has announced tool extensions that bring the advantages of Microsoft Visual Studio Code (VS Code) to STM32 microcontrollers.

Read more...
Test Microchip’s SiC power solutions in design phase
Avnet Silica Power Electronics / Power Management
To help power design engineers transition to SiC power solutions with ease, speed and confidence, Microchip Technology has announced its MPLAB SiC Power Simulator, that quickly evaluates Microchip’s SiC power devices and modules across various topologies, before committing a design to hardware.

Read more...
KIOXIA and HPE team up to send SSDs to the ISS
EBV Electrolink Computer/Embedded Technology
KIOXIA has announced its participation in the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 (SBC-2) programme, which uses KIOXIA SSDs to provide robust flash storage in HPE Edgeline and HPE ProLiant servers in a test environment.

Read more...
IP67 PoE switches for outdoor use
Avnet Silica Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Microchip’s PDS-104GO switch is the first to support the industry’s high IP67 waterproof rating, while eliminating the need to open the unit during installation and jeopardise safety, performance or reliability.

Read more...
Complete USB PD EPR solution delivers up to 140 W
Avnet Silica Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics has achieved USB-IF (Implementers Forum) certification of two ICs for use in source and sink sides of a USB Power Delivery extended power range product.

Read more...
Comprehensive AI computing solution
Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology
Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, the BOXER-8640AI fanless Box PC from AAEON Technology brings AI capabilities to the edge.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved