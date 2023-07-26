Versal HBM series evaluation kit

The VHK158 evaluation kit is an evaluation platform for the Versal HBM series VH1582 device, designed to keep up with the higher memory needs of compute-intensive, memory-bound applications. The system provides adaptable acceleration for data centre, wired networking, test & measurement, and aerospace and defence applications.
The VHK158 board’s primary focus is to enable demonstration and evaluation of the VH1582 silicon, and to support customer application development. The evaluation kit integrates 32 GB HBM memory, 112 Gb/s PAM4 transceivers, and QSFP28 and QSFP-DD connectors for optical communication. There is support for PCIe Gen5x8 and Gen3/4 x16 add-on cards.
The board contains 32 GB DDR4 RAM in 2x 16 GB modules. The system is controlled using a system controller with BEAM, a web-based GUI application.
AI-based visual inspection system Avnet Silica
AI & ML
The Defect Visual Inspection solution is a combination of a compact system-on-module and a software library optimised to run at the edge, making it ideal for applications in industrial, medical, food, electronics, semiconductor, and packaging sectors.
Edge-AI embedded computer Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Computer/Embedded Technology
Online Teaser: With Intel Iris Xe graphics, ADLINK’s edge AI embedded computers and media players support UHD video capabilities for awe-inspiring visual details and up to 40 simultaneous streams of 1080p 30-fps video content.
Multi-zone distance sensor with 90° field of view Avnet Silica
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
STMicroelectronics has revealed a new FlightSense multi-zone distance sensor, with 90° field of view, to bring lifelike situational awareness to applications like home automation, computers, robots, and smart equipment.
Flex Your Factory Avnet Silica
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Buoyed by advances in wireless networking technologies, the fixed serial production line model for factories is quickly evolving into a more flexible factory environment.
Test Microchip's SiC power solutions in design phase Avnet Silica
Power Electronics / Power Management
To help power design engineers transition to SiC power solutions with ease, speed and confidence, Microchip Technology has announced its MPLAB SiC Power Simulator, that quickly evaluates Microchip’s SiC power devices and modules across various topologies, before committing a design to hardware.
KIOXIA and HPE team up to send SSDs to the ISS EBV Electrolink
Computer/Embedded Technology
KIOXIA has announced its participation in the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 (SBC-2) programme, which uses KIOXIA SSDs to provide robust flash storage in HPE Edgeline and HPE ProLiant servers in a test environment.
IP67 PoE switches for outdoor use Avnet Silica
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Microchip’s PDS-104GO switch is the first to support the industry’s high IP67 waterproof rating, while eliminating the need to open the unit during installation and jeopardise safety, performance or reliability.