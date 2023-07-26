Dig deeper into the LPC860

26 July 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

The LPC860 from NXP is an Arm Cortex-M0+ based, low-cost 32-bit MCU family operating at CPU frequencies of up to 60 MHz. The LPC860 supports up to 64 KB of flash memory and 8 KB of SRAM.

NXP has now released the LPCXpresso860-MAX development board to enable prototyping for the LPC86x family of MCUs, with Arduino and Pmod interfaces. The boards are supported by the MCUXpresso ecosystem, which includes an SDK, a choice of IDEs, and secure provisioning and configuration tools to help speed up development.

NXP has also released a user guide for the system called ‘Getting started with the LPCXpressor860-MAX evaluation board’, available for download from the NXP website.

The LPX86x family is suitable for applications in battery management systems, gateways, building safety, motor drives, smart lighting, smart speakers, and gaming accessories.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





