Dig deeper into the LPC860

The LPC860 from NXP is an Arm Cortex-M0+ based, low-cost 32-bit MCU family operating at CPU frequencies of up to 60 MHz. The LPC860 supports up to 64 KB of flash memory and 8 KB of SRAM.
NXP has now released the LPCXpresso860-MAX development board to enable prototyping for the LPC86x family of MCUs, with Arduino and Pmod interfaces. The boards are supported by the MCUXpresso ecosystem, which includes an SDK, a choice of IDEs, and secure provisioning and configuration tools to help speed up development.
NXP has also released a user guide for the system called ‘Getting started with the LPCXpressor860-MAX evaluation board’, available for download from the NXP website.
The LPX86x family is suitable for applications in battery management systems, gateways, building safety, motor drives, smart lighting, smart speakers, and gaming accessories.
Read more...Combining a LPF and ADC driver for a 20 Vp-p signal Altron Arrow
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
A mixed-signal ADC driver circuit’s optimum performance depends on multiple variables: the driver’s settling time, the RC filter’s time constant, driving impedance, and the ADC sampling capacitor’s kickback current, all interact during acquisition time and contribute towards sampling errors.
Read more...Upgraded Uno R4 released RS South Africa
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Arduino Uno R4 is powered by the Renesas RA4M1 32-bit ARM Cortex-M4 processor, providing a major boost in processing power and memory.
Read more...Arduino Opta WiFi micro-PLC Communica
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Arduino Opta range of PLCs allows professionals to scale up automation projects, while leveraging the easy-to-use Arduino ecosystem.
Read more...Altron Arrow drives sustainable delivery Altron Arrow
News
Altron Arrow has installed a 100 kW rooftop solar system and introduced a fleet of electric delivery vans, becoming the first Altron company to introduce this as the group moves towards a more sustainable future.
Read more...Pine Ox64 SBC CST Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
The Ox64 single board computer from the company Pine64 is a RISC-V based SBC powered by Bouffalo Lab’s BL808 64-bit RISC-V CPU.
Read more...DIY GPS tracker
DSP, Micros & Memory
A simple GPS tracker build using a Particle Photon Wi-Fi microcontroller and an EM406 GPS module with location visible on the Blynk app embedded map.
Read more...Upgrade to educational robotics board RS South Africa
DSP, Micros & Memory
The new version of the micro:bit sees an upgrade to the nRF52833 processor and features a 64 MHz Arm Cortex-M4 FPU, which is four times faster than its predecessor.