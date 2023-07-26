Quectel’s August masterclass series

Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced the topics for its August masterclass series. This month, the focus will be on a range of subjects within the IoT framework. The month will begin with a continuation of the IoT certification series. Thereafter, webinars on Wi-Fi HaLow and the QuecOpen SDK platform will be hosted.

GirlCode has announced its annual GirlCode Hackathon, scheduled to take place on 5 to 6 August 2023, and focussing on the theme ‘AI for Women’.Customers of Panasonic Industry’s industrial motors, HM-series HMIs, Panasonic PLCs, or the Industry 4.0 communicator FP-I4C can now find a comprehensive and state-of-the-art data portal: the Panasonic Industry InfoHub.Vepac Electronics, a primary supplier of industrial electronic components to the South African industry, has had a major overhaul of its website.Aimed at kids (or curious adults) starting their journey into the robotics field, the unit is powered by the RP2040 aboard the Pi Pico W, allowing complete beginners to dive straight in using simple block coding before progressing up to a more powerful python environment.Quectel Wireless Solution has announced the launch of an exciting line-up of antennas designed to meet a wide spectrum of requirements.The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) has announced global semiconductor industry sales totalled $40,7 billion during the month of May 2023, an increase of 1,7% compared to April 2023.EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, has announced a change at the top of its executive management team.Altron Arrow has installed a 100 kW rooftop solar system and introduced a fleet of electric delivery vans, becoming the first Altron company to introduce this as the group moves towards a more sustainable future.Edmund Wessels, the second South African to take home the award, won with a novel device for women’s reproductive health.Holt Integrated Circuits has announced that Raytheon Technologies Corporation, one of the world’s largest defence manufacturers, has recognised Holt with a premier award for performance in 2022 for overall excellence in cost competitiveness.