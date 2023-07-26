Quectel’s August masterclass series

Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced the topics for its August masterclass series. This month, the focus will be on a range of subjects within the IoT framework. The month will begin with a continuation of the IoT certification series. Thereafter, webinars on Wi-Fi HaLow and the QuecOpen SDK platform will be hosted.
Topic 1: IoT certification – cost-effective and simple certification
Date: Thursday, 3 August 2023
Time: 19:00 SAST
Topic 2: Wi-Fi HaLow – long-range Wi-Fi for the IoT
GirlCode’s annual hackathon
GirlCode has announced its annual GirlCode Hackathon, scheduled to take place on 5 to 6 August 2023, and focussing on the theme ‘AI for Women’.
GirlCode's annual hackathon
Customers of Panasonic Industry's industrial motors, HM-series HMIs, Panasonic PLCs, or the Industry 4.0 communicator FP-I4C can now find a comprehensive and state-of-the-art data portal: the Panasonic Industry InfoHub.
Read more...Pi Pico W XRP platform Netram Technologies
Aimed at kids (or curious adults) starting their journey into the robotics field, the unit is powered by the RP2040 aboard the Pi Pico W, allowing complete beginners to dive straight in using simple block coding before progressing up to a more powerful python environment.
Read more...Semiconductor sales inching forward
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) has announced global semiconductor industry sales totalled $40,7 billion during the month of May 2023, an increase of 1,7% compared to April 2023.
Read more...Altron Arrow drives sustainable delivery Altron Arrow
Altron Arrow has installed a 100 kW rooftop solar system and introduced a fleet of electric delivery vans, becoming the first Altron company to introduce this as the group moves towards a more sustainable future.
Read more...Holt wins premier award ASIC Design Services
Holt Integrated Circuits has announced that Raytheon Technologies Corporation, one of the world's largest defence manufacturers, has recognised Holt with a premier award for performance in 2022 for overall excellence in cost competitiveness.