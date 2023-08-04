Versal AI engine demystifying and programming
26 July 2023
DSP, Micros & Memory
AMD in partnership with Doulos authorised training provider is offering a two-day online workshop on ‘Designing with the Versal adaptive SoCs and NoC’. This workshop, which will be delivered in two half day sessions, explores the Versal AI engine including single kernel programming and multiple kernel programming using data flow graphs.
It will cover the AI engine architecture, the Adaptive Data Flow programming methodology, and writing a kernel routine for an AI engine.
The workshop is designed to maximise individual engagement and learning with each attendee encouraged to actively participate in the process. Each session over the two days will last 4 hours.
Date: Thursday – Friday, 3 – 4 August 2023
Time: 14:30 SAST on each day.
For more information visit http://bitly.ws/Pzzn
