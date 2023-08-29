Give your edge AI model a performance boost

26 July 2023 AI & ML

Edge AI paves the way to many new application possibilities across all markets. Yet, for edge AI solutions to reach their full potential, developers need user-friendly solutions that provide accurate performance insights to overcome the complexity of working with machine learning algorithms.

Today, many edge AI applications running on MCUs fail to reach production stage and commercial deployment because existing edge AI solutions lack flexibility and reliability. Overall, they do not allow embedded developers to create, test, and deploy machine learning algorithms on MCUs in an easy and timely way.

STMicroelectronics is offering a live webinar to guide a user on enabling edge AI on an MCU. Join this webinar to learn how to create an edge AI application easily on an STM32 MCU using the NVIDIA TAO toolkit.

In this session, attendees will learn:

• About ST’s ecosystem and the NVIDIA TAO Toolkit, which will help you deploy edge AI on MCUs.

• How to use the NVIDIA TAO Toolkit to boost edge AI performance on STM32 MCUs in a simple way.

• How to get started easily with the ST and NVIDIA edge AI ecosystem.

Date: Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Time: 15:00 SAST

For more information visit http://bitly.ws/PzBK





