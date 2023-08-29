Give your edge AI model a performance boost
26 July 2023
AI & ML
Edge AI paves the way to many new application possibilities across all markets. Yet, for edge AI solutions to reach their full potential, developers need user-friendly solutions that provide accurate performance insights to overcome the complexity of working with machine learning algorithms.
Today, many edge AI applications running on MCUs fail to reach production stage and commercial deployment because existing edge AI solutions lack flexibility and reliability. Overall, they do not allow embedded developers to create, test, and deploy machine learning algorithms on MCUs in an easy and timely way.
STMicroelectronics is offering a live webinar to guide a user on enabling edge AI on an MCU. Join this webinar to learn how to create an edge AI application easily on an STM32 MCU using the NVIDIA TAO toolkit.
In this session, attendees will learn:
• About ST’s ecosystem and the NVIDIA TAO Toolkit, which will help you deploy edge AI on MCUs.
• How to use the NVIDIA TAO Toolkit to boost edge AI performance on STM32 MCUs in a simple way.
• How to get started easily with the ST and NVIDIA edge AI ecosystem.
Date: Tuesday, 29 August 2023
Time: 15:00 SAST
For more information visit http://bitly.ws/PzBK
Further reading:
Three reasons why AI, ML add value for SMMEs only if the basics are in place
AI & ML
There is much chatter around artificial intelligence (AI) and the subfield of machine learning (ML), which can be confusing for SMME owners who may believe that they need to climb on the bandwagon.
Read more...
Game-changing graphics innovations at the Edge
Rugged Interconnect Technologies
AI & ML
With an outstanding price-to-performance ratio in its class, ADLINK’s MXM-AXe offers competitive pricing that rivals the renowned NVIDIA T1000.
Read more...
Portable GPU for AI applications
Editor's Choice AI & ML
The Pocket AI module consists of an Nvidia RTX A500 GPU with 4 GB GDDR6 RAM onboard, 2048 CUDA cores, 64 Tensor cores, and 16 RT cores embedded.
Read more...
AI-based visual inspection system
Avnet Silica
AI & ML
The Defect Visual Inspection solution is a combination of a compact system-on-module and a software library optimised to run at the edge, making it ideal for applications in industrial, medical, food, electronics, semiconductor, and packaging sectors.
Read more...
Arm Cortex-M7 MCU product family
NuVision Electronics
AI & ML
GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. introduces its first Arm Cortex-M7 core microcontroller product family, the GD32H737/757/759 ultra-high performance MCU series.
Read more...
Sub-GHz SoC with built-in AI/ML accelerator
Altron Arrow
AI & ML
A dual-band SoC, the FG28 includes radios for sub-Gigahertz (GHz) and 2,4 GHz Bluetooth LE, and a built-in AI/ML accelerator for machine learning inference.
Read more...
First South African QBronze workshop
AI & ML
The QBronze109 workshop is titled ‘Quantum Computing and Programming’, and participants will learn the basics of quantum computing and how to write simple quantum programs.
Read more...
Giving you the smart edge
RS South Africa
AI & ML
The i.MX 93 system-on-chip architecture integrates one or two Arm Cortex-A55 cores, one Arm Cortex-M33 core, and an Arm Ethos-U65 Neural Processing Unit.
Read more...
What is ML? – Part 3: Hardware conversion of convolutional neural networks
Altron Arrow
Editor's Choice AI & ML
In this series, the CIFAR network, with which it is possible to classify objects such as cats, houses, or bicycles in images, is discussed. Part 3 explains the hardware conversion of a CNN and the benefits of using an AI microcontroller with CNN accelerator.
Read more...
AI-Inferencing small form factor computer
AI & ML
Designed for video and AI applications at the edge, the FALC product family offers rugged and industrial variants, is suited for any environment, and is ideal for a wide range of applications and industries.
Read more...