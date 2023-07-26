GirlCode’s annual hackathon

26 July 2023 News

GirlCode has announced its annual GirlCode Hackathon, scheduled to take place on 5 to 6 August 2023. This year, the hackathon will focus on the theme ‘AI for Women’, highlighting the crucial role of artificial intelligence in promoting gender equality and inclusivity in the tech industry.

Building on the success of previous events, GirlCode has partnered with prominent sponsors to ensure an exceptional experience for participants. The Takealot Group has joined forces as the prize sponsor, offering exciting rewards and incentives to motivate the participants. According to Norma Teyise, group executive - people & transformation at Takealot, “Digital skills possess a remarkable power to affect transformation and act as a powerful equaliser, unlocking opportunities and dismantling barriers in today's digital-centric world. In the past, education was unjustly wielded as a tool for discrimination in our country and as the Takealot Group, we are determined to change this narrative. We are therefore proud to once again partner with GirlCode as a sponsor of its annual all-women Hackathon in our shared mission to empower girls and women with the digital skills needed to thrive in the tech industry. By investing in digital skills development, we aim to pave the way for an inclusive digital future.”

Additionally, the hackathon is supported by Vumatel, who is proud to once again partner with GirlCode for the upcoming #GirlCodeHackathon as a gold sponsor. “This is another opportunity in 2023 in bridging the digital literacy gap for young South Africans by creating a space for women in STEM fields,” says Lianne Williams, marketing director at Vuma.

The hackathon will take place at three venue sponsors: Riversands Ihub, Workshop 17, and Ikhokha, ensuring excellent facilities and environments conducive to collaboration and innovation. Participants will form teams of 2 to 4 individuals, working together to develop solutions that leverage AI to address pressing issues faced by women.

On Sunday, all participating teams will have the opportunity to pitch their ideas to a distinguished panel of judges comprising industry experts and thought leaders. The winning concept will be carefully selected based on its innovative approach, technical implementation, and potential impact on the lives of women.

For more information visit www.girlcode.co.za





