Tailor-made maintenance solution

26 July 2023 News

Infineon’s latest webinar aims to introduce attendees to the different ways of enabling predictive maintenance – from consumer to industrial – and to provide a clear path to success in its implementation. A use case developed with an Infineon ecosystem partner Klika Tech will be presented, showcasing the potential of this application applied to industry-critical infrastructure, from HVAC to industrial automation or any other connected product that requires 24/7 monitoring and a better, cost-effective maintenance scheme.

Predictive maintenance is an innovative maintenance scheme with various methods of implementation and scope. It is a broad topic and must be approached correctly to add real value for the business. From sensor-enabled condition monitoring to fully integrated predictive maintenance, running at the edge or in the cloud, Infineon enables various levels of predictive maintenance with its portfolio and partner ecosystem, to fit any customer-specific requirements and business needs.

Date: 29 August 2023

Time: 15:00 SAST

For more information visit http://bitly.ws/RZTP


Tel: +27 82 551 3615
Fax: +27 11 706 9049
Email: [email protected]
www: www.infineon.com
Articles: More information and articles about Infineon Technologies


