Tailor-made maintenance solution

Infineon’s latest webinar aims to introduce attendees to the different ways of enabling predictive maintenance – from consumer to industrial – and to provide a clear path to success in its implementation. A use case developed with an Infineon ecosystem partner Klika Tech will be presented, showcasing the potential of this application applied to industry-critical infrastructure, from HVAC to industrial automation or any other connected product that requires 24/7 monitoring and a better, cost-effective maintenance scheme.
Predictive maintenance is an innovative maintenance scheme with various methods of implementation and scope. It is a broad topic and must be approached correctly to add real value for the business. From sensor-enabled condition monitoring to fully integrated predictive maintenance, running at the edge or in the cloud, Infineon enables various levels of predictive maintenance with its portfolio and partner ecosystem, to fit any customer-specific requirements and business needs.
Customers of Panasonic Industry’s industrial motors, HM-series HMIs, Panasonic PLCs, or the Industry 4.0 communicator FP-I4C can now find a comprehensive and state-of-the-art data portal: the Panasonic Industry InfoHub.
Aimed at kids (or curious adults) starting their journey into the robotics field, the unit is powered by the RP2040 aboard the Pi Pico W, allowing complete beginners to dive straight in using simple block coding before progressing up to a more powerful python environment.
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) has announced global semiconductor industry sales totalled $40,7 billion during the month of May 2023, an increase of 1,7% compared to April 2023.
Altron Arrow has installed a 100 kW rooftop solar system and introduced a fleet of electric delivery vans, becoming the first Altron company to introduce this as the group moves towards a more sustainable future.