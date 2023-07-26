Categories

Masterclass: Replacing 2G/3G for IoT

26 July 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Replacing 2G and 3G connectivity is increasingly a priority for the IoT industry. As 2G and 3G networks sunset, newer technologies such as LTE-M, NB-IoT and LTE Cat 1 can support IoT applications typically enabled by 2G and 3G networks. These cover a broad range of use cases such as smart grids, connected mobility, and wireless payment.

Quectel has therefore dedicated another Masterclass webinar to finding appropriate alternatives – this time in partnership with Telenor. In this Masterclass, experts from Quectel and Telenor IoT provide an update on industry sunsetting, and the critical moments when organisations will need to make the switch. They will also explain which connectivity technologies are the best replacements for applications currently served by 2G and 3G networks, and the steps IoT organisations should take to get this process underway.

Date: 18 September 2023

Time: 14:00 SAST

To register, visit http://bitly.ws/RZXb


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 82 653 7458
Email: [email protected]
www: www.quectel.com
Articles: More information and articles about Quectel Wireless Solutions


