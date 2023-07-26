Masterclass: Replacing 2G/3G for IoT

Replacing 2G and 3G connectivity is increasingly a priority for the IoT industry. As 2G and 3G networks sunset, newer technologies such as LTE-M, NB-IoT and LTE Cat 1 can support IoT applications typically enabled by 2G and 3G networks. These cover a broad range of use cases such as smart grids, connected mobility, and wireless payment.
Quectel has therefore dedicated another Masterclass webinar to finding appropriate alternatives – this time in partnership with Telenor. In this Masterclass, experts from Quectel and Telenor IoT provide an update on industry sunsetting, and the critical moments when organisations will need to make the switch. They will also explain which connectivity technologies are the best replacements for applications currently served by 2G and 3G networks, and the steps IoT organisations should take to get this process underway.
Quectel's August masterclass series
Quectel Wireless Solutions has announced the topics for its August masterclass series, with the focus on the IoT framework.
High-precision GNSS positioning modules
u-blox’s NEO-F9P enables precise navigation and automation of moving industrial machinery, while the ZED-F9P-15B offers customers in the mobile robotics market an L1/L5 alternative to L1/L2.
High-isolation SP4T switches
he new PE42445 and PE42446 switches integrate seamlessly into 4G and 5G base stations and mMIMO architecture, providing digital pre-distortion (DPD) feedback loops and transmitter monitoring signal paths, to prevent interference and maintain signal integrity in massive MIMO applications.
Adaptive system-on-chip
Built on the proven Versal architecture, AMD’s VP1902 SoC delivers double the capacity and connectivity of the prior generation device.
Enhanced satellite communication module
The CC660D-LS module from Quectel offers versatile connectivity options, including L-band, S-band, and Band 23 connections, and in addition, supports 3GPP Release 17 IoT non-terrestrial network (IoT-NTN) connections.
2 to 20 GHz surface-mount limiter
The MADL-011100 from Macom is a lead-free wideband surface-mount limiter that integrates multiple limiter stages and blocking capacitors into a compact laminate package.
July's Masterclass topics announced
Quectel has released its upcoming Masterclass schedule for July which is designed to prepare engineers and technicians for the new wave of connected technologies.