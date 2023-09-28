Masterclass: Intelligent IoT applications
26 July 2023
DSP, Micros & Memory
Quectel’s collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies means IoT product designers can make use of the combined strength of highly advanced smart modules and chipsets. Quectel smart modules based on Qualcomm’s advanced Snapdragon chipsets are enabling a huge number of machine learning and intelligent edge applications. That is why Quectel, in conjunction with Qualcomm, is offering a free masterclass titled ‘How to design advanced, intelligent IoT applications with Qualcomm-based smart modules’.
Commercial examples include industrial automation solutions where production in large-scale manufacturing plans has been optimised via real-time analysis and edge computing. Edge intelligence can identify defective samples in highly advanced factory settings by screening out any defects during production.
As the market races to develop solutions that make use of edge computing and AI to greatly simplify many aspects of commercial and consumer life, participants must understand how to make the most of the technology at hand. In this Masterclass, experts from both tech companies will guide you through the fundamentals of smart modules, how they impact the industry, and how to best use Qualcomm-based Quectel solutions.
Date: 28 September 2023
Time: 15:00 SAST
For more information visit http://bitly.ws/S8io
