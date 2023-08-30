Touch screen enables wise data visualisation

ADLINK offers comprehensive industrial-grade touch monitors and smart panels with in-house value-added customisation. Being a member of the Intel Partner Alliance, ADLINK teams up with AUO Display Plus to ensure products with solid-build quality, a significantly lower total cost of ownership (TCO), and a fast time-to-market. These industrial monitors are offered as either open frame models or as true flat monitors.

The open frame series ranges in size from 10,1- to 43-inch and feature a 10-point multi-touch input. Mounting of the monitors is either panel, VESA or stand mount.

The true flat monitor series is available in three sizes: 21,5-, 23,8- and 27-inch. This series also features a 10-point multi-touch input and is available in either a VESA or stand mount.

All touch screens in these series have an IP65 rating.

