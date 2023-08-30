Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Opto-Electronics



Print this page printer friendly version

Touch screen enables wise data visualisation

30 August 2023 Opto-Electronics

ADLINK offers comprehensive industrial-grade touch monitors and smart panels with in-house value-added customisation. Being a member of the Intel Partner Alliance, ADLINK teams up with AUO Display Plus to ensure products with solid-build quality, a significantly lower total cost of ownership (TCO), and a fast time-to-market. These industrial monitors are offered as either open frame models or as true flat monitors.

The open frame series ranges in size from 10,1- to 43-inch and feature a 10-point multi-touch input. Mounting of the monitors is either panel, VESA or stand mount.

The true flat monitor series is available in three sizes: 21,5-, 23,8- and 27-inch. This series also features a 10-point multi-touch input and is available in either a VESA or stand mount.

All touch screens in these series have an IP65 rating.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 975 8894
Fax: +27 21 975 6456
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ri-tech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Rugged Interconnect Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Rugged 10-port Gigabit switch
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Computer/Embedded Technology
The fanless µMAXBES combines eight 1 Gigabit (1Gbit) ports with two 10 Gigabit (10 Gbit) fibre ports, and an intuitive web interface for easy configuration.

Read more...
Upgraded GUIs on STM32 microcontrollers
Altron Arrow Opto-Electronics
TouchGFX has now been upgraded to version 4.22, which sees many new features to aid developers with their user experience.

Read more...
Ultrabright chip LEDs
Avnet Abacus Opto-Electronics
Vishay’s range of high-reliability ultrabright chip LEDs feature a tiny footprint with excellent efficiency, and are available in two sizes, SMD 0603 and 0402.

Read more...
Efficient industrial LED lighting systems
Opto-Electronics
icotek produces a range of smart lighting solutions for control panels, machinery and server racks, to provide effective lighting in various applications.

Read more...
Game-changing graphics innovations at the Edge
Rugged Interconnect Technologies AI & ML
With an outstanding price-to-performance ratio in its class, ADLINK’s MXM-AXe offers competitive pricing that rivals the renowned NVIDIA T1000.

Read more...
Edge-AI embedded computer
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Computer/Embedded Technology
Online Teaser: With Intel Iris Xe graphics, ADLINK’s edge AI embedded computers and media players support UHD video capabilities for awe-inspiring visual details and up to 40 simultaneous streams of 1080p 30-fps video content.

Read more...
LIDAR filters
Editor's Choice Opto-Electronics
LIDAR filters must be designed with the specific application and sensor type in mind to maximise signal-to-noise ratio.

Read more...
SMARC module with Intel Gracemont CPU architecture
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Edge Computing & IIoT
For the first time in this performance segment, new advanced instruction sets and Intel Deep Learning Boost are supported, providing for a wealth of smart applications.

Read more...
New UHF RFID increases picking efficiency
Brady Corporation Opto-Electronics
Brady’s new LED UHF RFID label and reader solution is optimised to increase picking efficiency, as it is now possible to pinpoint the location of assets with greater accuracy.

Read more...
Battle germs with UV-C LEDs
CST Electronics Opto-Electronics
LITEON provides compact LED solutions for ultraviolet-C applications that can battle germs and viruses by deactivating the reproduction process of microorganisms.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved