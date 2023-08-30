60 W DC-DC FEM for military applications

GAIA Converter has launched a fully integrated 60 W DC-DC front-end module that greatly simplifies the design of military power converter architectures. The FLHG-60-O-N module is SWaP-optimised and meets the most stringent military and avionics standards including MIL-STD 461/704/1275 and DO160.
The encapsulated through-hole module measures 40 x 26 x 8 mm and can be integrated into new or existing DC-DC converter architectures. The module is rugged and operates over a case temperature range of -40 to 105°C for demanding military and avionics applications. The module is rated for loads up to 60 W, and operates over an input range of 16 to 60 V DC.
The module operates in a ‘pass-through’ mode with low voltage drop, and includes differential and common-mode EMI filtering to meet the MIL-STD 461 EMC specification.
Input transients to 100 V/50 ms according to MIL-STD 1275 (covering the characteristics of 28 V DC electrical systems in military vehicles) are clamped with the output limited to 80 V and reverse polarity and input inrush current (soft start) protection are included. This added protection helps maximise system reliability and longevity.
