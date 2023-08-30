Microcontroller family targets automotive systems

Infineon’s TRAVEO CYT3DL is a family of TRAVEO T2G microcontrollers targeted at automotive systems such as instrument clusters and head-up displays (HUD). TRAVEO T2G devices are manufactured using an advanced 40 nm process.
CYT3DL has an Arm Cortex-M7 running up to 240 MHz, a WVGA GFX, and includes two unique packages: 216-pin TEQFP and 272-ball BGA. For memory, the TRAVEO CYT3DL features 4 MB flash, 128 kB work flash, 384 kB SRAM and 2 MB VRAM.
The device incorporates Infineon’s low-power flash memory, multiple high-performance analogue and digital peripherals, and enables the creation of a secure computing platform. Thanks to the Cortex-M7, this device offers a single-chip solution that includes automotive functions. State-of-the-art security is integrated with secure boot support from a dedicated M0+ core and hardware to accelerate cryptographic functions.
