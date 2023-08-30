Reliable PoL digital regulators

As communications equipment continuously becomes smaller, there is an increasing need for point-of-load (PoL) power supplies to be miniaturised and to deliver high power. MORNSUN’s KD12T-40A and KD12T-60A are small-size, high-current digital PoL DC/DC converters.
A single module can provide up to 60 A output current, and two modules can be connected in parallel for up to 120 A. The output voltage is precisely adjustable in the range of 0,6 to 4,5 V to meet a wide range of PoL power requirements.
The devices have a small output voltage deviation of ±2 mV and a low output ripple and noise of only 4 mV. All modules feature input under-voltage protection, over- and under-voltage protection on the output, output over-current protection, and short-circuit protection. The devices are also protected from over temperature.
This product series is suited for applications in the fields of telecommunications, computer network industries, power distributed architectures, workstations, servers, LANs, and powering high-speed FPGAs, DSPs and ASICs.
Air sensor module for edge AI Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
Innodisk has launched a new industrial air sensor module solution with its subsidiary, Sysinno, featuring accurate sensing, easy implementation, and minimal computing power.
Read more...CCG series of DC/DC converters
Power Electronics / Power Management
The CCG series DC/DC converters by TDK-Lambda have been designed as miniature and universal systems, with their two main characteristic properties being an enclosed, compact body and a wide range of input voltages.
Read more...New power module e-book
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vicor has introduced a new e-book detailing the innovation needed to manage high power demands across the aerospace, defence and satellite sectors.
Read more...Adding protection to power interconnects Vepac Electronics
Interconnection
APP Saf-D-Grid plugs and receptacles provide for the direct connection of AC and DC electronic devices to a grid powered by either mains power, high-efficiency DC sources, or by renewable energy.
Read more...Ultra-low noise linear regulator Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Analog Devices’ LT3073 is a 3 A, ultra-low noise, high PSRR linear regulator, which features 45 mV dropout and ultra-fast time response.
Read more...Mini digital power supply MANTECH
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MDP-P906 from Miniware is a tiny digital power supply that packs a multitude of features that makers would love to have on their tinkering bench.
Read more...Upgrade to Fluke’s acoustic imagers Vepac Electronics
Test & Measurement
The Firmware 5.0 update to Fluke’s ii910 imagers helps to boost efficiency and allow maintenance technicians to scan large areas quickly and visually pinpoint technical issues before they become critical.
Read more...Webinar: Introducing CoolGaN IPS
Power Electronics / Power Management
Attendees will gain an understanding of the possibilities offered by integrated GaN to maximise performance and efficiency in high-switching frequency applications.