Reliable PoL digital regulators

30 August 2023 Power Electronics / Power Management

As communications equipment continuously becomes smaller, there is an increasing need for point-of-load (PoL) power supplies to be miniaturised and to deliver high power. MORNSUN’s KD12T-40A and KD12T-60A are small-size, high-current digital PoL DC/DC converters.

A single module can provide up to 60 A output current, and two modules can be connected in parallel for up to 120 A. The output voltage is precisely adjustable in the range of 0,6 to 4,5 V to meet a wide range of PoL power requirements.

The devices have a small output voltage deviation of ±2 mV and a low output ripple and noise of only 4 mV. All modules feature input under-voltage protection, over- and under-voltage protection on the output, output over-current protection, and short-circuit protection. The devices are also protected from over temperature.

This product series is suited for applications in the fields of telecommunications, computer network industries, power distributed architectures, workstations, servers, LANs, and powering high-speed FPGAs, DSPs and ASICs.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: [email protected]
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


