ST reports second quarter results
30 August 2023
News
STMicroelectronics has released its healthy second quarter 2023 financial results. The company reported a Q2 2023 net revenue of $4,33 billion, up 12,7% YoY. Gross profit increased by 16,5% over the same period to $2,11 billion, with a gross margin of 49,0%.
The company’s operating income increased 14,2% to total $1,15 billion, compared to $1,00 billion in 2Q 2022. In the second quarter 2023, net operating expenses included negative non-recurring non-cash items amounting to $34 million.
Compared with the year-ago quarter, the following product group results were reported. Revenue increased for both automotive and power discrete with operating profit increasing by 73,8% to $624 million. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs group also saw a revenue increase by 19% to $505 million. However, revenue in the Analog, MEMS and Sensors group decreased by 48,3%, to a total of $139 million.
For more information visit www.st.com
Further reading:
SAS sponsors national #Coding4Mandela Day tournament
News
The annual tournament, run in conjunction with Tangible Africa, sees more than 6000 learners from across the continent participate.
Read more...
Diversity and inclusion are part of the DNA of RS
RS South Africa
News
In celebration of National Women’s Day on 9 August, RS South Africa celebrated the role and contribution of three exceptional women at the company.
Read more...
Reconnecting communities surrounding the SKA site
News
Local communities surrounding the Square Kilometer Array (SKA) Radio Telescope, have had to pay the price, however, by losing connectivity, to prevent noise interference on the array.
Read more...
Precise non-invasive monitoring of vital signs
Editor's Choice News
Scientists at Sydney Nano and the School of Physics have developed a new photonic radar system that delivers contactless, high-definition detection of vital signs.
Read more...
SiLabs releases second quarter results
News
Silicon Labs has released its Q2 2023 results, which reported a healthy revenue of $245 million.
Read more...
General slowdown expected for component distribution
News
According to DMASS, while semiconductors grew by 19,3% to €3,91 billion in Q2 2023, IP&E components have already seen a decline of 7,3%.
Read more...
Investment in switchgear manufacturing in South Africa
News
As part of ABB’s strategic plans to strengthen local manufacturing, the company has invested over R10 million to complete additional technology transfer that brings the manufacture of UniGear ZS1 medium-voltage switchgear to South Africa.
Read more...
iCorp appoints new manager
iCorp Technologies
News
iCorp has announced the appointment of Mukesh Inderjeeth, who joins the company in the role of New Business Development Manager.
Read more...
Avnet Abacus received distribution accolades from Molex
Avnet Abacus
News
Avnet Abacus has been recognised by Molex with two prestigious awards in 2022, which are a testament to the company’s commitment to growth, collaboration, and demand creation in the industry.
Read more...
NASA’s Valkyrie deployed to an offshore oil rig
News
Valkyrie will be used onboard in a remote caretaker role for uncrewed, offshore energy missions, with the data collected to be used by NASA to improve the robot’s technology and boost its robotics programme.
Read more...