SP3T switch with integrated bias network

30 August 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The Macom MASW-011174 is an SP3T PIN diode switch with integrated bias network. The device is offered in a lead-free 3 x 3 mm QFN surface-mount plastic package.

This broadband, reflective switch operates from 2–18 GHz and provides 0,8 dB insertion loss and 30 dB isolation @ 18 GHz. The combination of broadband performance, along with very fast switching (less than 25 ns) and excellent settling time, makes this device ideal for many applications, including test and measurement, and broadband communication systems.

This fully monolithic component features integrated DC blocks and RF bias networks, and has a low current consumption of 10 mA for the low loss path plus 10 mA for each isolation path.

