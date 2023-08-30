SP3T switch with integrated bias network

The Macom MASW-011174 is an SP3T PIN diode switch with integrated bias network. The device is offered in a lead-free 3 x 3 mm QFN surface-mount plastic package.
This broadband, reflective switch operates from 2–18 GHz and provides 0,8 dB insertion loss and 30 dB isolation @ 18 GHz. The combination of broadband performance, along with very fast switching (less than 25 ns) and excellent settling time, makes this device ideal for many applications, including test and measurement, and broadband communication systems.
This fully monolithic component features integrated DC blocks and RF bias networks, and has a low current consumption of 10 mA for the low loss path plus 10 mA for each isolation path.
Webinar: Understanding UWB technology
NXP, in partnership with Arrow, is hosting a webinar on UWB technology, with the goal that attendees will gain insight and an understanding into this innovation.
The 8276M-PU from Fn-Link is a Tri-band Wi-Fi7 plus Bluetooth 5.3 combo module which can support up to 4096 QAM modulation at each band.
The ADF4368 is a high performance, ultra-low jitter, integer-N and fractional-N phase-locked loop (PLL) with integrated VCO, ideally suited for frequency conversion applications.
Editor's Choice
The key drivers behind the adoption of 400G Ethernet will be the demands created by data-intensive applications, such as AI, cloud computing, big data analytics, and high-definition video streaming.
Editor's Choice
The next amendment to the IEEE 802.11 Wi-Fi standard is known as IEEE 802.11be EHT (extremely high throughput), or by its common name, Wi-Fi 7.
The BSM8001-01 is a SigFox verified modem for the low-power wide area network (LPWAN) market with an operating frequency in the ISM band at 868 MHz.
The CGY2105XHV from Macom is an extremely low-noise figure dual amplifier which exhibits a noise figure of only 0,42 dB at 1,9 GHz and 0,5 dB at 2,5 GHz.
The QPF4506B from Qorvo is a Wi-Fi 6 Front-End Module (FEM) that operates from 5150 to 5850 MHz, and is designed for Wi-Fi 802.11ax systems.