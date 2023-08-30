Modem module for the LPWAN market

The BSM8001-01 is a SigFox verified modem for the low-power wide area network (LPWAN) market with an operating frequency in the ISM band at 868 MHz. Designed around the ESMT Uplynx XS8001 SoC, it meets the European market regulations, and is also fully compliant with ETSI regulations.
The SigFox applications, ported over to the Uplynx XS8001 SoC, are executed efficiently in the SoC’s 32-bit embedded processor. Every module is preloaded with the SigFox application and has an embedded module-specific ID/Key in accordance with the requirements of the SigFox network system. This allows systems using the modem to be functioning without changing the configuration.
The modem has a maximum transmission power of 14 dBm at a current consumption of 60 mA. With transmission off, the current consumption drops to a low 50 nA. The system accepts a wide operating voltage of between 2,6 and 5,5 V.
The preloaded software also includes a bootloader which allows software applications to be updated easily and quickly.
Webinar: Understanding UWB technology
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP, in partnership with Arrow, is hosting a webinar on UWB technology, with the goal that attendees will gain insight and an understanding into this innovation.
Read more...Wi-Fi7 PCIe combo module iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 8276M-PU from Fn-Link is a Tri-band Wi-Fi7 plus Bluetooth 5.3 combo module which can support up to 4096 QAM modulation at each band.
Read more...Microwave wideband synthesiser RS South Africa
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ADF4368 is a high performance, ultra-low jitter, integer-N and fractional-N phase-locked loop (PLL) with integrated VCO, ideally suited for frequency conversion applications.
Read more...The switch to 400G Ethernet TRX Electronics
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The key drivers behind the adoption of 400G Ethernet will be the demands created by data-intensive applications, such as AI, cloud computing, big data analytics, and high-definition video streaming.
Read more...IEEE 802.11be: What’s the fuss? Otto Wireless Solutions
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The next amendment to the IEEE 802.11 Wi-Fi standard is known as IEEE 802.11be EHT (extremely high throughput), or by its common name, Wi-Fi 7.
Read more...Ultra-low noise RF amplifier RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CGY2105XHV from Macom is an extremely low-noise figure dual amplifier which exhibits a noise figure of only 0,42 dB at 1,9 GHz and 0,5 dB at 2,5 GHz.
Read more...High-performance Wi-Fi 6 FEM RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPF4506B from Qorvo is a Wi-Fi 6 Front-End Module (FEM) that operates from 5150 to 5850 MHz, and is designed for Wi-Fi 802.11ax systems.