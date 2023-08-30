Modem module for the LPWAN market

30 August 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The BSM8001-01 is a SigFox verified modem for the low-power wide area network (LPWAN) market with an operating frequency in the ISM band at 868 MHz. Designed around the ESMT Uplynx XS8001 SoC, it meets the European market regulations, and is also fully compliant with ETSI regulations.

The SigFox applications, ported over to the Uplynx XS8001 SoC, are executed efficiently in the SoC’s 32-bit embedded processor. Every module is preloaded with the SigFox application and has an embedded module-specific ID/Key in accordance with the requirements of the SigFox network system. This allows systems using the modem to be functioning without changing the configuration.

The modem has a maximum transmission power of 14 dBm at a current consumption of 60 mA. With transmission off, the current consumption drops to a low 50 nA. The system accepts a wide operating voltage of between 2,6 and 5,5 V.

The preloaded software also includes a bootloader which allows software applications to be updated easily and quickly.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





