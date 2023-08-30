The next evolution in the industrial router range

Wlink has introduced two new routers to South Africa for industrial LTE connectivity, the WL-R320 and the WL-R522. Chief amongst the considerations for using Wlink is its seamless SIM failover, WAN failover, APN failover and engine failover (in the case of their dual-engine routers). Add to this the abundance of security features, the wide operating voltage, and the ability to manage the devices remotely.
The two new routers feature upgraded hardware. RS232, RS485, dual power inputs for redundancy and digital I/O is now standard. Both units include Wi-Fi and multiple LAN ports for network expansion. The WL-R522 also integrates a vehicle DC port for powering the device, adding to its appeal for vehicle telemetry applications.
The WL-R320 series is DIN-rail mountable. GPS is an optional extra on this router, which adds to the hardware options available.
The operating system of the routers has been upgraded to a Linux-based system, keeping in line with the company’s reputation for operational stability.
Webinar: Understanding UWB technology
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP, in partnership with Arrow, is hosting a webinar on UWB technology, with the goal that attendees will gain insight and an understanding into this innovation.
Read more...Wi-Fi7 PCIe combo module iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 8276M-PU from Fn-Link is a Tri-band Wi-Fi7 plus Bluetooth 5.3 combo module which can support up to 4096 QAM modulation at each band.
Read more...Microwave wideband synthesiser RS South Africa
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ADF4368 is a high performance, ultra-low jitter, integer-N and fractional-N phase-locked loop (PLL) with integrated VCO, ideally suited for frequency conversion applications.
Read more...The switch to 400G Ethernet TRX Electronics
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The key drivers behind the adoption of 400G Ethernet will be the demands created by data-intensive applications, such as AI, cloud computing, big data analytics, and high-definition video streaming.
Read more...IEEE 802.11be: What’s the fuss? Otto Wireless Solutions
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The next amendment to the IEEE 802.11 Wi-Fi standard is known as IEEE 802.11be EHT (extremely high throughput), or by its common name, Wi-Fi 7.
Read more...Modem module for the LPWAN market iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The BSM8001-01 is a SigFox verified modem for the low-power wide area network (LPWAN) market with an operating frequency in the ISM band at 868 MHz.
Read more...Ultra-low noise RF amplifier RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CGY2105XHV from Macom is an extremely low-noise figure dual amplifier which exhibits a noise figure of only 0,42 dB at 1,9 GHz and 0,5 dB at 2,5 GHz.
Read more...High-performance Wi-Fi 6 FEM RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPF4506B from Qorvo is a Wi-Fi 6 Front-End Module (FEM) that operates from 5150 to 5850 MHz, and is designed for Wi-Fi 802.11ax systems.