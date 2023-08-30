The next evolution in the industrial router range

30 August 2023

Wlink has introduced two new routers to South Africa for industrial LTE connectivity, the WL-R320 and the WL-R522. Chief amongst the considerations for using Wlink is its seamless SIM failover, WAN failover, APN failover and engine failover (in the case of their dual-engine routers). Add to this the abundance of security features, the wide operating voltage, and the ability to manage the devices remotely.

The two new routers feature upgraded hardware. RS232, RS485, dual power inputs for redundancy and digital I/O is now standard. Both units include Wi-Fi and multiple LAN ports for network expansion. The WL-R522 also integrates a vehicle DC port for powering the device, adding to its appeal for vehicle telemetry applications.

The WL-R320 series is DIN-rail mountable. GPS is an optional extra on this router, which adds to the hardware options available.

The operating system of the routers has been upgraded to a Linux-based system, keeping in line with the company’s reputation for operational stability.

