Ultra-low noise RF amplifier

The CGY2105XHV from Macom is an extremely low-noise figure dual amplifier. The device exhibits a noise figure of only 0,42 dB at 1,9 GHz and 0,5 dB at 2,5 GHz, with a minimum noise figure of 0,23 dB. The linearity of the amplifier makes it suitable for applications from 500 to 4000 MHz.
The amplifier’s gain is 19,0 dB at 1,9 GHz and 18,5 dB at 2,5 GHz.
The device consists of two identical amplifiers on the same MMIC and is ideal for use in a balanced configuration. The MMIC is manufactured using a qualified 0,13 μm pHEMT GaAs D01PH technology. The D01PH process is one of the European Space Agency (ESA) European preferred part list (EPPL) technologies.
This dual amplifier is available in a 4 mm QFN plastic package. Typical applications include tower-mounted amplifiers, repeaters, and for use in communication base stations.
