High-performance Wi-Fi 6 FEM

30 August 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The QPF4506B from Qorvo is a Wi-Fi 6 Front-End Module (FEM) that operates from 5150 to 5850 MHz.

It has been designed for Wi-Fi 802.11ax systems, and offers a compact form factor with integrated matching that minimises layout area in the application.

This module consists of a 5 GHz power amplifier (PA), bypassable low-noise amplifier (LNA), regulator, single-pole double throw (SP2T) switch, logarithmic power detector, and a coupler. The performance of the PA is optimised to conserve power while maintaining the highest linear output power and throughput.

This front-end module delivers an output power of 20 dBm, with a gain of 30 dB on the transmitter, and provides a gain of 14 dB with a noise figure of 1,9 dB on the receiver. The module integrates die-level filtering for second and third harmonics along with 2,4 GHz rejection for DBDC operation. A DC supply of 5 V is required and only 36 mA of current is consumed in Rx mode.

This RoHS-compliant RF module is available in a laminated package that measures 3 x 3 mm and is ideal for use in access points, customer premise equipment, residential gateways, wireless routers, and IoT applications.

