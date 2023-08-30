Categories

High-performance Wi-Fi 6 FEM

30 August 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The QPF4506B from Qorvo is a Wi-Fi 6 Front-End Module (FEM) that operates from 5150 to 5850 MHz.

It has been designed for Wi-Fi 802.11ax systems, and offers a compact form factor with integrated matching that minimises layout area in the application.

This module consists of a 5 GHz power amplifier (PA), bypassable low-noise amplifier (LNA), regulator, single-pole double throw (SP2T) switch, logarithmic power detector, and a coupler. The performance of the PA is optimised to conserve power while maintaining the highest linear output power and throughput.

This front-end module delivers an output power of 20 dBm, with a gain of 30 dB on the transmitter, and provides a gain of 14 dB with a noise figure of 1,9 dB on the receiver. The module integrates die-level filtering for second and third harmonics along with 2,4 GHz rejection for DBDC operation. A DC supply of 5 V is required and only 36 mA of current is consumed in Rx mode.

This RoHS-compliant RF module is available in a laminated package that measures 3 x 3 mm and is ideal for use in access points, customer premise equipment, residential gateways, wireless routers, and IoT applications.

For more information contact RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, [email protected], www.rfdesign.co.za


Further reading:

Webinar: Understanding UWB technology
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP, in partnership with Arrow, is hosting a webinar on UWB technology, with the goal that attendees will gain insight and an understanding into this innovation.

Read more...
Wi-Fi7 PCIe combo module
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 8276M-PU from Fn-Link is a Tri-band Wi-Fi7 plus Bluetooth 5.3 combo module which can support up to 4096 QAM modulation at each band.

Read more...
Microwave wideband synthesiser
RS South Africa Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ADF4368 is a high performance, ultra-low jitter, integer-N and fractional-N phase-locked loop (PLL) with integrated VCO, ideally suited for frequency conversion applications.

Read more...
Reference design for a 5,8 GHz LNA receiver
RS South Africa Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Analogue Devices has released a reference design for a USB-powered 5,8 GHz RF LNA receiver with output power protection.

Read more...
The switch to 400G Ethernet
TRX Electronics Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The key drivers behind the adoption of 400G Ethernet will be the demands created by data-intensive applications, such as AI, cloud computing, big data analytics, and high-definition video streaming.

Read more...
IEEE 802.11be: What’s the fuss?
Otto Wireless Solutions Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The next amendment to the IEEE 802.11 Wi-Fi standard is known as IEEE 802.11be EHT (extremely high throughput), or by its common name, Wi-Fi 7.

Read more...
SP3T switch with integrated bias network
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Macom MASW-011174 is an SP3T PIN diode switch, with integrated bias network, is offered in a lead-free 3 x 3 mm QFN surface-mount plastic package.

Read more...
Modem module for the LPWAN market
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The BSM8001-01 is a SigFox verified modem for the low-power wide area network (LPWAN) market with an operating frequency in the ISM band at 868 MHz.

Read more...
The next evolution in the industrial router range
Otto Wireless Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Chief amongst the considerations for using Wlink is its seamless SIM failover, WAN failover, APN failover, and engine failover (in the case of their dual engine routers).

Read more...
Ultra-low noise RF amplifier
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CGY2105XHV from Macom is an extremely low-noise figure dual amplifier which exhibits a noise figure of only 0,42 dB at 1,9 GHz and 0,5 dB at 2,5 GHz.

Read more...











