General slowdown expected for component distribution
30 August 2023
News
The European Components Distribution (DMASS) expects a general slowdown, although a slight growth is still expected in distribution. According to DMASS, European distribution is finally experiencing the long-awaited slowdown of a market that is saturated. While semiconductors grew by 19,3% to €3,91 billion in Q2 2023, IP&E; components have already seen a decline of 7,3%.
Regionally the differences were quite notable with Germany, Italy, France, Austria and Turkey showing large growth. The UK, Switzerland, Iberia, Nordic and Eastern Europe remained well into the double digits, while Benelux, Israel and the rest of Europe stayed just positive.
Product-wise, microcontrollers, programmable logic, and power discretes drove most of the growth in Q2. The biggest drop was seen in memory and standard logic with -13,2% and -7,63% respectively.
For more information visit www.dmass.com
