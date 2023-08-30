Intelligent Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth module

30 August 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The FCM360W is one of the most advanced Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth modules released by Quectel. The SoC is a cutting-edge MCU Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth module that boasts a high-performance processor with a frequency of up to 240 MHz.

The system supports IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ax Wi-Fi protocols and Bluetooth 5.1. To ensure efficient operation for all applications, the module features 512 KB SRAM and 4 MB flash memory onboard.

In addition, it complies with WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK and WPA3-PSK security standards, providing 128-bit AES encryption for added security.

The FCM360W Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth module supports the QuecOpen solution, and has a user-friendly protocol stack and large memory. This allows for multi-channel SSL connections and local cache of large amounts of data, making it especially suitable for photovoltaic inverters, energy storage batteries, and other smart devices that require long-term data monitoring and storage.

