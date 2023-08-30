Intelligent Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth module

The FCM360W is one of the most advanced Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth modules released by Quectel. The SoC is a cutting-edge MCU Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth module that boasts a high-performance processor with a frequency of up to 240 MHz.
The system supports IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ax Wi-Fi protocols and Bluetooth 5.1. To ensure efficient operation for all applications, the module features 512 KB SRAM and 4 MB flash memory onboard.
In addition, it complies with WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK and WPA3-PSK security standards, providing 128-bit AES encryption for added security.
The FCM360W Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth module supports the QuecOpen solution, and has a user-friendly protocol stack and large memory. This allows for multi-channel SSL connections and local cache of large amounts of data, making it especially suitable for photovoltaic inverters, energy storage batteries, and other smart devices that require long-term data monitoring and storage.
Webinar: Understanding UWB technology
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP, in partnership with Arrow, is hosting a webinar on UWB technology, with the goal that attendees will gain insight and an understanding into this innovation.
Read more...Wi-Fi7 PCIe combo module iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 8276M-PU from Fn-Link is a Tri-band Wi-Fi7 plus Bluetooth 5.3 combo module which can support up to 4096 QAM modulation at each band.
Read more...Microwave wideband synthesiser RS South Africa
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ADF4368 is a high performance, ultra-low jitter, integer-N and fractional-N phase-locked loop (PLL) with integrated VCO, ideally suited for frequency conversion applications.
Read more...The switch to 400G Ethernet TRX Electronics
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The key drivers behind the adoption of 400G Ethernet will be the demands created by data-intensive applications, such as AI, cloud computing, big data analytics, and high-definition video streaming.
Read more...IEEE 802.11be: What’s the fuss? Otto Wireless Solutions
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The next amendment to the IEEE 802.11 Wi-Fi standard is known as IEEE 802.11be EHT (extremely high throughput), or by its common name, Wi-Fi 7.
Read more...Modem module for the LPWAN market iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The BSM8001-01 is a SigFox verified modem for the low-power wide area network (LPWAN) market with an operating frequency in the ISM band at 868 MHz.
Read more...Ultra-low noise RF amplifier RFiber Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The CGY2105XHV from Macom is an extremely low-noise figure dual amplifier which exhibits a noise figure of only 0,42 dB at 1,9 GHz and 0,5 dB at 2,5 GHz.