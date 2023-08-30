Non-isolated DC/DC switching regulator

MORNSUN has launched the non-isolated switching DC/DC converter K78Uxx-1000R3 (L) with an ultra-wide input voltage range of 9-75 V DC. This series features a wide operating temperature range from -40 to 105°C. The regulator exhibits a no-load input current as low as 0,5 mA, high efficiency of up to 92%, output short circuit protection, and meets MIL-STD-810F vibration standard.

With a wide input voltage range of 8:1, the device covers most of the front-end systems available. The design simplifies customer product selection as there is now no need to introduce multiple power modules due to changing input voltage levels.

The device’s high efficiency is in the full load and over the full input voltage range. Power consumption during no-load conditions is as low as 0,024 W.

With a metal casing providing excellent shielding, EMI is reduced, and heat is dissipated efficiently. The series has a temperature rating of -40 to 105°C, and integrates various protection mechanisms.

