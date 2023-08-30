Hermetically sealed connectors

Hermetically sealed interconnects used in vacuum or high-altitude applications prevent moisture and other contaminants from damaging sensitive electronic equipment. Glass-to-metal hermetic sealing has been the gold standard in the aerospace and petrochemical industries for decades due to the strength and long-term durability of the materials used. However, glass-to-metal sealing is expensive to implement, especially in terms of weight and electrical resistance.
Invented by Glenair, CODE RED is an innovative sealing encapsulant and application process that provides durable hermetic sealing in a lightweight aluminium package. CODE RED allows for the use of conventional gold-plated copper alloy contacts, significantly improving electrical performance.
These hermetic connectors are available now in Glenair SuperNine (D38999 Series III type metal and composite), Series 80 Mighty Mouse,M24308 D-Sub, and MIL-DTL-83513 Micro-D. The connectors feature an operating temperature range of -65 to 200°C and deliver reliable, life-of-system 1x10-7 maximum leak-rate hermetic sealing.
Spring-loaded connectors from Mill-Max Spectrum Concepts
Mill-Max has announced a new lineup of spring-loaded pins available with either pointed or flat tip plungers, providing solutions for specialised connection requirements.
APP Saf-D-Grid plugs and receptacles provide for the direct connection of AC and DC electronic devices to a grid powered by either mains power, high-efficiency DC sources, or by renewable energy.
Samtec’s Flyover cable systems are designed to get signals off the PCB to improve signal integrity, increase design flexibility, and optimise thermal performance.
TE Connectivity’s range of knitted wire mesh gaskets provides a cost-effective solution to high shielding performance applications to protect against RFI/EMI and EMP.
The roles that connectors are required to play range, from the smallest data connections to the largest power supplies, and they are frequently used in some of the toughest conditions on Earth.
Samtec’s newly updated Signal Integrity Handbook is available to support one’s understanding of SI basics like impedance, insertion loss, and crosstalk, and how they are critical to an optimised system design.
As part of its design and development process for rugged, harsh environment and high-reliability (Hi-Rel) applications, Nicomatic subjects its products to stringent environmental, mechanical and electrical tests to ensure that they meet complex industry standards and specifications.