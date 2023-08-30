Hermetically sealed connectors

Hermetically sealed interconnects used in vacuum or high-altitude applications prevent moisture and other contaminants from damaging sensitive electronic equipment. Glass-to-metal hermetic sealing has been the gold standard in the aerospace and petrochemical industries for decades due to the strength and long-term durability of the materials used. However, glass-to-metal sealing is expensive to implement, especially in terms of weight and electrical resistance.

Invented by Glenair, CODE RED is an innovative sealing encapsulant and application process that provides durable hermetic sealing in a lightweight aluminium package. CODE RED allows for the use of conventional gold-plated copper alloy contacts, significantly improving electrical performance.

These hermetic connectors are available now in Glenair SuperNine (D38999 Series III type metal and composite), Series 80 Mighty Mouse, M24308 D-Sub, and MIL-DTL-83513 Micro-D. The connectors feature an operating temperature range of -65 to 200°C and deliver reliable, life-of-system 1x10-7 maximum leak-rate hermetic sealing.

