Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

iCorp appoints new manager

30 August 2023 News

iCorp has announced the appointment of Mukesh Inderjeeth, who joins the company in the role of New Business Development Manager (National).

Inderjeeth has extensive expertise, with more than 30 years’ experience in the South African electronics market. He comes with a wealth of knowledge and business acumen to assist in iCorp’s growth and reach in its vertical market sectors.

Part of his key portfolio is to strengthen and develop both the existing and new customer base. He is also tasked with establishing new IoT technologies through supply chain acquisitions.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 781 2029
Fax: 086 555 7808
Email: [email protected]
www: www.icorptechnologies.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about iCorp Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SAS sponsors national #Coding4Mandela Day tournament
News
The annual tournament, run in conjunction with Tangible Africa, sees more than 6000 learners from across the continent participate.

Read more...
Diversity and inclusion are part of the DNA of RS
RS South Africa News
In celebration of National Women’s Day on 9 August, RS South Africa celebrated the role and contribution of three exceptional women at the company.

Read more...
Wi-Fi7 PCIe combo module
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 8276M-PU from Fn-Link is a Tri-band Wi-Fi7 plus Bluetooth 5.3 combo module which can support up to 4096 QAM modulation at each band.

Read more...
Reconnecting communities surrounding the SKA site
News
Local communities surrounding the Square Kilometer Array (SKA) Radio Telescope, have had to pay the price, however, by losing connectivity, to prevent noise interference on the array.

Read more...
Precise non-invasive monitoring of vital signs
Editor's Choice News
Scientists at Sydney Nano and the School of Physics have developed a new photonic radar system that delivers contactless, high-definition detection of vital signs.

Read more...
SiLabs releases second quarter results
News
Silicon Labs has released its Q2 2023 results, which reported a healthy revenue of $245 million.

Read more...
ST reports second quarter results
News
STMicroelectronics has released its second quarter 2023 financial results, which saw the company’s net revenue increase by 12,7% YoY to $4,33 billion.

Read more...
Modem module for the LPWAN market
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The BSM8001-01 is a SigFox verified modem for the low-power wide area network (LPWAN) market with an operating frequency in the ISM band at 868 MHz.

Read more...
General slowdown expected for component distribution
News
According to DMASS, while semiconductors grew by 19,3% to €3,91 billion in Q2 2023, IP&E components have already seen a decline of 7,3%.

Read more...
Investment in switchgear manufacturing in South Africa
News
As part of ABB’s strategic plans to strengthen local manufacturing, the company has invested over R10 million to complete additional technology transfer that brings the manufacture of UniGear ZS1 medium-voltage switchgear to South Africa.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved