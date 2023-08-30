iCorp appoints new manager

iCorp has announced the appointment of Mukesh Inderjeeth, who joins the company in the role of New Business Development Manager (National).
Inderjeeth has extensive expertise, with more than 30 years’ experience in the South African electronics market. He comes with a wealth of knowledge and business acumen to assist in iCorp’s growth and reach in its vertical market sectors.
Part of his key portfolio is to strengthen and develop both the existing and new customer base. He is also tasked with establishing new IoT technologies through supply chain acquisitions.
