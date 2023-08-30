Metallised DC-link film capacitors

Vishay’s MKP1848H metallised polypropylene DC-link film capacitors set a new benchmark in power electronics, providing an advanced solution to meet the ever-growing demands of modern energy-efficient systems. With their exceptional performance, reliability, and compact design, these capacitors offer a significant advantage in enhancing power conversion efficiency and ensuring long-term system reliability.

Engineered for robustness and endurance, the MKP1848H capacitors exhibit excellent thermal stability and offer a wide operating temperature range. Their compact size and low-profile design allow for easy integration into space-constrained applications. At the same time, their low dissipation factor and high insulation resistance contribute to increased system efficiency.

Thanks to high ripple currents, the MKP1848H capacitors are designed to withstand demanding environments, and offer long service life and reliability. They offer a large degree of robustness under conditions of high humidity up to 85% RH.

These capacitors are ideal for applications outdoors and in other harsh environments, for use in renewable energy inverters and UPS.

