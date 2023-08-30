Metallised DC-link film capacitors

Vishay’s MKP1848H metallised polypropylene DC-link film capacitors set a new benchmark in power electronics, providing an advanced solution to meet the ever-growing demands of modern energy-efficient systems. With their exceptional performance, reliability, and compact design, these capacitors offer a significant advantage in enhancing power conversion efficiency and ensuring long-term system reliability.
Engineered for robustness and endurance, the MKP1848H capacitors exhibit excellent thermal stability and offer a wide operating temperature range. Their compact size and low-profile design allow for easy integration into space-constrained applications. At the same time, their low dissipation factor and high insulation resistance contribute to increased system efficiency.
Thanks to high ripple currents, the MKP1848H capacitors are designed to withstand demanding environments, and offer long service life and reliability. They offer a large degree of robustness under conditions of high humidity up to 85% RH.
These capacitors are ideal for applications outdoors and in other harsh environments, for use in renewable energy inverters and UPS.
Passive Components
Mornsun has announced its new ultra-slim EMC filter for AC and DC applications which has a universal brick footprint, making it an ideal replacement for other more expensive filters.
Circuit & System Protection
TDK has announced its new generation of high-voltage contactors that can safely and reliably switch off continuous DC currents up to 500 A, and operating DC voltages up to 1000 V in lithium-ion batteries in 20 ms or less.
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
onsemi’s NCN26010 is a top-performing Industrial Ethernet MAC + PHY IC controller that provides high performance and reliability, and interfaces seamlessly with other components.
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The NAC1080 is an NFC actuation controller with integrated H-bridge and energy harvesting modules, enabling cost-effective development of passive smart actuators like passive locks.
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MOTIX 6ED2742S01Q is Infineon’s 160 V SOI-based gate driver designed for three-phase BLDC motor drive applications such as cordless power tools, robotics, multicopters and drones, and light electric vehicles.