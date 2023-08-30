Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Spring-loaded connectors from Mill-Max

30 August 2023 Interconnection

Mill-Max has announced a new lineup of spring-loaded pins available with either pointed or flat tip plungers.

These new pins expand the extensive offering of spring-loaded products, providing solutions for testing and other specialised connection requirements.

The standard full radius plunger tip, found on much of the product line, is an excellent choice for many uses, however, there are applications which require a different solution. The pointed tip plunger design is often used with spring-loaded pins in test environments. The point design concentrates the force, creating greater pressure to penetrate oxides or other contaminants on the surface of the test unit, thereby providing a high-quality, low-resistance connection. Another use for pointed tip plungers is for probing or contacting holes or via holes on printed circuit boards. The point provides a more suitable fit than a radius, and can be used in a variety of hole sizes.

Flat tip plungers provide greater surface area at the point of connection, distributing the electrical charge and delivering more efficient heat dissipation. An example use case would be to reduce the likelihood of arcing in systems that experience power spikes for a short duration, or to decrease the total amount of heat generated in a circuit. Other advantages provided by the flat tip plungers are that they allow for greater tolerance misalignment with mating surfaces, and they are a good choice for applications where the spring pin tip makes contact with round component leads.

Both the flat and pointed tip pins are available in surface mount and through-hole terminations, with six unique initial heights and two options for stroke. These pins are made with precision-machined components and beryllium copper springs, all gold plated to ensure the highest conductivity, corrosion resistance, and durability.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 425 1400
Fax: 086 520 5995
Email: [email protected]
www: www.spectrumconcepts.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Spectrum Concepts


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Hermetically sealed connectors
Hiconnex Interconnection
Invented by Glenair, CODE RED is an innovative sealing encapsulant and application process that provides durable hermetic sealing in a lightweight aluminium package.

Read more...
Adding protection to power interconnects
Vepac Electronics Interconnection
APP Saf-D-Grid plugs and receptacles provide for the direct connection of AC and DC electronic devices to a grid powered by either mains power, high-efficiency DC sources, or by renewable energy.

Read more...
Flyover cables vs PCB tracks
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Samtec’s Flyover cable systems are designed to get signals off the PCB to improve signal integrity, increase design flexibility, and optimise thermal performance.

Read more...
EMI shielding knitted wire mesh
Electrocomp Interconnection
TE Connectivity’s range of knitted wire mesh gaskets provides a cost-effective solution to high shielding performance applications to protect against RFI/EMI and EMP.

Read more...
The diverse connector market
Avnet Abacus Interconnection
The roles that connectors are required to play range, from the smallest data connections to the largest power supplies, and they are frequently used in some of the toughest conditions on Earth.

Read more...
Component and sensor interconnections
Hiconnex Interconnection
Technical solutions from Axon Cable involve materials, design, and quality control during the connector manufacturing process.

Read more...
Signal Integrity Handbook
Interconnection
Samtec’s newly updated Signal Integrity Handbook is available to support one’s understanding of SI basics like impedance, insertion loss, and crosstalk, and how they are critical to an optimised system design.

Read more...
High-pin count, low-profile interconnect series
Avnet Abacus Interconnection
Harwin has expanded its product offering by announcing the Archer .8 series with a 5 mm stack height and dual-row 0,8 mm-pitch board-to-board connectors.

Read more...
New evaluation and development kits
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Samtec-designed evaluation and development kits simplify the interconnect design process by offering the industry’s most comprehensive set of interconnect evaluation and development tools.

Read more...
Ultra-rugged connectors enhance IIoT connectivity
Spectrum Concepts Interconnection
Fischer Connectors has released ultra-robust Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) and USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity solutions to meet the specific requirements of IIoT applications in rugged environments.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved