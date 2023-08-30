Spring-loaded connectors from Mill-Max

Mill-Max has announced a new lineup of spring-loaded pins available with either pointed or flat tip plungers.
These new pins expand the extensive offering of spring-loaded products, providing solutions for testing and other specialised connection requirements.
The standard full radius plunger tip, found on much of the product line, is an excellent choice for many uses, however, there are applications which require a different solution. The pointed tip plunger design is often used with spring-loaded pins in test environments. The point design concentrates the force, creating greater pressure to penetrate oxides or other contaminants on the surface of the test unit, thereby providing a high-quality, low-resistance connection. Another use for pointed tip plungers is for probing or contacting holes or via holes on printed circuit boards. The point provides a more suitable fit than a radius, and can be used in a variety of hole sizes.
Flat tip plungers provide greater surface area at the point of connection, distributing the electrical charge and delivering more efficient heat dissipation. An example use case would be to reduce the likelihood of arcing in systems that experience power spikes for a short duration, or to decrease the total amount of heat generated in a circuit. Other advantages provided by the flat tip plungers are that they allow for greater tolerance misalignment with mating surfaces, and they are a good choice for applications where the spring pin tip makes contact with round component leads.
Both the flat and pointed tip pins are available in surface mount and through-hole terminations, with six unique initial heights and two options for stroke. These pins are made with precision-machined components and beryllium copper springs, all gold plated to ensure the highest conductivity, corrosion resistance, and durability.
