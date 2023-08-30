Categories

Adding protection to power interconnects

30 August 2023 Interconnection

Today our world relies on data centres, servers, networking equipment and cloud computing to store and disseminate data and applications.Because they house some of an organisation’s most critical assets, these systems must function reliably and economically. Within these systems even the smallest components, like connectors, can make a big impact by reducing long-term costs, while providing efficient, economical, and sustainable performance.

APP Saf-D-Grid plugs and receptacles provide for the direct connection of AC and DC electronic devices to a grid powered by either mains power, high-efficiency DC sources, or by renewable energy. These connectors meet international safety requirements for hazardous, low-voltage applications including IEC 950 and IEC60950.

One challenge facing the data centre architect is to maximise usage of rack space. The Saf-D-Grid is size-compatible with the IEC 60320 C13 and C14 connection system that is typically limited to 10 A and 250 V AC. However, Saf-D-Grid enables greater power density by allowing up to 30 A and 600 V DC or AC within the same space.

To minimise the risk of personal contact with a hazardous voltage, safety standards require protection against finger access to live parts 50 V and above. Saf-D-Grid plug & receptacle connectors both feature a Touch Safe shell with shock protection, and both pass UL & IEC finger probe (plug & receptacle) and 3 mm probe tests (receptacle). Saf-D-Grid connectors are also rated to safely carry up to 2x more current and 1,6x more voltage than the standard IEC 60320 C20.

Saf-D-Grid utilises contacts that are designed to minimise arcing, along with housing geometries that contain the arc if connectors are mated or unmated while under load. The contacts have twice the spacing needed to extinguish the 400 V DC arc before the housings separate. The rugged polycarbonate housings are UL94 V-0 rated and over-moulded to provide strain relief during both mating and un-mating.

Additional safety features include a first mate, last break contact to provide the safety of an earthing path before engagement of the power contacts. The connectors contain an integral latch to prevent accidental un-mating, preventing accidental power loss to critical equipment. The connectors also offer tactile and audible confirmation of a connection.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: [email protected]
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


