Intelligent solutions for smart homes

30 August 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

With STMicroelectronics’ Smart Home solutions, designs can be tailored to the perfect connected and intelligent home, where functionalities are simplified, security is enhanced, and energy consumption is optimised. By integrating advanced sensors, microcontrollers, and wireless communication technologies, STMicroelectronics enables homeowners to remotely control and monitor various aspects of their homes.

The STM32WBA 32-bit Wireless series brings designers the performance, efficiency, and security required for Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.3-enabled applications. The STM32WBA series focusses on the BLE 5.3 protocol, allowing non-expert developers to easily add wireless communication to a project at an affordable cost.

Based on the Arm Cortex-M33 core running at 100 MHz with TrustZone technology, the STM32WBA series provides a high level of security, protecting data, IPs, and preventing hacks or device cloning.

ST also offers the VL53L7CX Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. This 8x8 mulitzone ranging sensor is perfect for any application requiring ultrawide field-of-view (FoV) like smart speakers, video projectors, content management and others. The combination of the multizone capability and the 90° FoV can enhance new use cases like gesture recognition, SLAM, and low power system activation for smart buildings.

A low-power, high-sensitivity infrared sensor is also available. The STHS34PF80 sensor has been designed to measure the amount of IR radiation emitted from an object within its field of view. The information is digitally processed by an ASIC, which can be programmed to monitor motion, presence, or an overtemperature condition. Thanks to its high sensitivity, the STHS34PF80 can detect the presence of a human being at a distance up to 4 metres, without the need for an optical lens.

Finally, ST has an IC to provide critical care for battery packs. The L9961 is part of a complete battery pack monitoring, balancing, and protection system which uses a high-precision ADC to provide cell voltage, stack voltage and temperature conversion via external NTC. This IC also integrates a dual pre-driver programmable in both HS/LS configurations for driving pack relays.

The L9961 also implements battery pack fuse protection to prevent fire and explosion hazards. A 3,3 V regulator with a high current capability is available for supplying pack controller and other external circuitry in both standby and normal operation modes.

Whatever your smart home needs, ST has a suitable component to provide a solution.

