Ultra-slim EMC filter for AC and DC

30 August 2023 Passive Components

Mornsun has announced its new ultra-slim EMC filter for AC and DC applications, in a brick format. The new FC-LxxB series has a universal brick footprint, making it an ideal replacement for other more expensive filters.

The new FC-LxxB series filters, when applied at the input of a power supply, exhibits strong immunity against surge voltages. When used in conventional circuits, the series prevents a surge of differential mode up to 2 kV and a surge of common mode up to 4 KV.

The FC-LXXB series features high reliability and has ratings of IEC60939 and EN62368. It is designed to meet the requirement of many applications in the industrial, telecommunication, wireless, instrumentation, and computer/server fields. It is also compatible with MORNSUN’s AC/DC BRICK LBF series converters.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900, [email protected], www.conical.co.za

Credit(s)

Conical Technologies





