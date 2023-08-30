Mornsun has announced its new ultra-slim EMC filter for AC and DC applications, in a brick format. The new FC-LxxB series has a universal brick footprint, making it an ideal replacement for other more expensive filters.
The new FC-LxxB series filters, when applied at the input of a power supply, exhibits strong immunity against surge voltages. When used in conventional circuits, the series prevents a surge of differential mode up to 2 kV and a surge of common mode up to 4 KV.
The FC-LXXB series features high reliability and has ratings of IEC60939 and EN62368. It is designed to meet the requirement of many applications in the industrial, telecommunication, wireless, instrumentation, and computer/server fields. It is also compatible with MORNSUN’s AC/DC BRICK LBF series converters.
Engineered for robustness and endurance, the MKP1848H capacitors exhibit excellent thermal stability and offer a wide operating temperature range.
The new URF1D_FB-400(H)WR3 series of converters, released by Mornsun, is a high-performance DC/DC converter that features 400 W output power, and is specifically designed for a variety of railway applications.
The LITF960-26Bxx series, which have a universal 3 x 320-600 V AC input voltage, features cost-effective, low-power consumption, high efficiency, high reliability, and security isolation.
With an operating voltage up to 500 V, these resistors by Vishay offer surge-pulse-proofing up to 2 kV and a power rating up to 0,5 W.
ITECH has announced the release of its new IT2800 graphical source measure units, hich have the ability to source and measure both voltage and current.