EMI shielding knitted wire mesh

30 August 2023 Interconnection

As technology evolves, electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding becomes increasingly important. The looming impact of the fifth generation of wireless technology (5G), the extending reach of the Internet of Things (IoT), and the growing electrification movement, all have implications for EMI shielding.

EMI or radio frequency interference (RFI) shielding, as a key component of engineering design, should be considered at all levels of design from the PCB layout to the enclosure. Presently, engineers are faced with an array of shielding options to suit their needs at each design stage and for each application, be it commercial, energy, defence, or others.

TE Connectivity’s range of knitted wire mesh gaskets provides a cost-effective solution to high shielding performance applications to protect against RFI/EMI and EMP. The mono-filament interlocking-loop construction gives strength, while allowing it to conform to almost any size or shape. The manufacturing process allows for an optional elastomer core to be included into the product to aid compression.

The knitted wire mesh provides the following benefits:

• The mono-filament interlocking-loop construction gives strength, while allowing it to conform to almost any size or shape.

• Excellent RFI/EMI shielding is exhibited between two metallic surfaces.

• The mesh delivers a good galvanic match with mating flanges, thereby limiting the possibility of corrosion between gasket and flange.

• The mesh offers a selection of elastomer cores to meet conditions such as temperature range and compression force.

