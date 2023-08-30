EMI shielding knitted wire mesh

As technology evolves, electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding becomes increasingly important. The looming impact of the fifth generation of wireless technology (5G), the extending reach of the Internet of Things (IoT), and the growing electrification movement, all have implications for EMI shielding.
EMI or radio frequency interference (RFI) shielding, as a key component of engineering design, should be considered at all levels of design from the PCB layout to the enclosure. Presently, engineers are faced with an array of shielding options to suit their needs at each design stage and for each application, be it commercial, energy, defence, or others.
TE Connectivity’s range of knitted wire mesh gaskets provides a cost-effective solution to high shielding performance applications to protect against RFI/EMI and EMP. The mono-filament interlocking-loop construction gives strength, while allowing it to conform to almost any size or shape. The manufacturing process allows for an optional elastomer core to be included into the product to aid compression.
The knitted wire mesh provides the following benefits:
• The mono-filament interlocking-loop construction gives strength, while allowing it to conform to almost any size or shape.
• Excellent RFI/EMI shielding is exhibited between two metallic surfaces.
• The mesh delivers a good galvanic match with mating flanges, thereby limiting the possibility of corrosion between gasket and flange.
• The mesh offers a selection of elastomer cores to meet conditions such as temperature range and compression force.
Read more...Hermetically sealed connectors Hiconnex
Interconnection
Invented by Glenair, CODE RED is an innovative sealing encapsulant and application process that provides durable hermetic sealing in a lightweight aluminium package.
Read more...Spring-loaded connectors from Mill-Max Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
Mill-Max has announced a new lineup of spring-loaded pins available with either pointed or flat tip plungers, providing solutions for specialised connection requirements.
Read more...Adding protection to power interconnects Vepac Electronics
Interconnection
APP Saf-D-Grid plugs and receptacles provide for the direct connection of AC and DC electronic devices to a grid powered by either mains power, high-efficiency DC sources, or by renewable energy.
Read more...Flyover cables vs PCB tracks Spectrum Concepts
Interconnection
Samtec’s Flyover cable systems are designed to get signals off the PCB to improve signal integrity, increase design flexibility, and optimise thermal performance.
Read more...The diverse connector market Avnet Abacus
Interconnection
The roles that connectors are required to play range, from the smallest data connections to the largest power supplies, and they are frequently used in some of the toughest conditions on Earth.
Read more...Signal Integrity Handbook
Interconnection
Samtec’s newly updated Signal Integrity Handbook is available to support one’s understanding of SI basics like impedance, insertion loss, and crosstalk, and how they are critical to an optimised system design.
Read more...IP68 miniature enclosures Electrocomp
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
All enclosures in the range are fitted with PCB stand-offs in the base, and the preformed silicone sealing gasket provides excellent protection against the ingress of dust or water,offering a watertight seal to protect the housed electronics.
Read more...Hammond announces new flame-retardant ABS 1556 family Electrocomp
Editor's Choice Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
IP54 sealed for general-purpose indoor use, the ABS material gives a lower price point than the polycarbonate used in the 1557, which is designed for installation outdoors and in aggressive environments.