Avnet Abacus received distribution accolades from Molex

30 August 2023 News

Avnet Abacus has been recognised by Molex with two prestigious awards in 2022. Avnet Abacus in Germany has been named the ‘Regional Distributor of the Year – Central Europe’, while the company has been honoured as the ’European Distributor of the Year.’ These accolades are a testament to the company’s commitment to growth, collaboration, and demand creation in the industry.

Avnet Abacus Germany’s award is a result of its exceptional performance in growing its pipeline and increasing conversion rates. The award also acknowledges the branch’s strong local commitment and collaboration, which have been instrumental in its success.

On a broader scale, the recognition of ‘European Distributor of the Year’ highlights the company’s excellent engagement across both organisations. Avnet Abacus has demonstrated an optimised approach to fostering growth and meeting the needs of its customers.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 447 0180
Email: [email protected]
www: www.avnet.com/wps/portal/abacus
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet Abacus


