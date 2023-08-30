Newest addition to the Teseo family

30 August 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

ST’s Teseo family of global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver ICs provide high positioning accuracy processing capabilities to simultaneously support multi-band and multiple global navigation systems (BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, Navic and QZSS).

The Teseo family of GNSS ICs includes ASIL-B compliant devices ideal for autonomous driving and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). They also function as e-call and telematics systems, 5G base station timing, V2X and C-V2X, and as handheld, marine and in-car navigation systems. Teseo GNSS receiver ICs can also provide carrier phase data to enable the use of RTK-PPP positioning algorithms on customer software.

Part of the Teseo V family, the STA8100GA is the latest generation multi-band, multi-constellation positioning receiver IC. The chip offers on-chip, multi-frequency (L1 and L5), multi-constellation, carrier-phase tracking for higher accuracy and precise positioning and autonomous position, velocity and time (PVT) calculations on a single chip. It is capable of managing all the GNSS constellations in L1, L2, L5 and E6 frequency bands. As a security feature (enabled only for STA8100GAS), an embedded cryptographic HW accelerator with protected access is implemented in a dedicated sub-system.

The IC embeds an ARM Cortex-M7 core with a maximum clock frequency of 314 MHz, 16 kB of I-cache and D-cache, and 256 kB of system RAM. Communication interfaces include UART, synchronous serial port, I2C, CAN controllers, and USB 2.0 full speed (12 Mb/s) with integrated physical layer transceiver.

Both the STA8100GAD and STA8100GADS are offered with ST’s dead reckoning firmware called TESEO-DRAW (dead reckoning automotive way). The IC utilises code phase, carrier phase and doppler frequency measurement.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





