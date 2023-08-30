Newest addition to the Teseo family

ST’s Teseo family of global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver ICs provide high positioning accuracy processing capabilities to simultaneously support multi-band and multiple global navigation systems (BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, Navic and QZSS).
The Teseo family of GNSS ICs includes ASIL-B compliant devices ideal for autonomous driving and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). They also function as e-call and telematics systems, 5G base station timing, V2X and C-V2X, and as handheld, marine and in-car navigation systems. Teseo GNSS receiver ICs can also provide carrier phase data to enable the use of RTK-PPP positioning algorithms on customer software.
Part of the Teseo V family, the STA8100GA is the latest generation multi-band, multi-constellation positioning receiver IC. The chip offers on-chip, multi-frequency (L1 and L5), multi-constellation, carrier-phase tracking for higher accuracy and precise positioning and autonomous position, velocity and time (PVT) calculations on a single chip. It is capable of managing all the GNSS constellations in L1, L2, L5 and E6 frequency bands. As a security feature (enabled only for STA8100GAS), an embedded cryptographic HW accelerator with protected access is implemented in a dedicated sub-system.
The IC embeds an ARM Cortex-M7 core with a maximum clock frequency of 314 MHz, 16 kB of I-cache and D-cache, and 256 kB of system RAM. Communication interfaces include UART, synchronous serial port, I2C, CAN controllers, and USB 2.0 full speed (12 Mb/s) with integrated physical layer transceiver.
Both the STA8100GAD and STA8100GADS are offered with ST’s dead reckoning firmware called TESEO-DRAW (dead reckoning automotive way). The IC utilises code phase, carrier phase and doppler frequency measurement.
