Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Print this page printer friendly version

Newest addition to the Teseo family

30 August 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

ST’s Teseo family of global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver ICs provide high positioning accuracy processing capabilities to simultaneously support multi-band and multiple global navigation systems (BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, Navic and QZSS).

The Teseo family of GNSS ICs includes ASIL-B compliant devices ideal for autonomous driving and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). They also function as e-call and telematics systems, 5G base station timing, V2X and C-V2X, and as handheld, marine and in-car navigation systems. Teseo GNSS receiver ICs can also provide carrier phase data to enable the use of RTK-PPP positioning algorithms on customer software.

Part of the Teseo V family, the STA8100GA is the latest generation multi-band, multi-constellation positioning receiver IC. The chip offers on-chip, multi-frequency (L1 and L5), multi-constellation, carrier-phase tracking for higher accuracy and precise positioning and autonomous position, velocity and time (PVT) calculations on a single chip. It is capable of managing all the GNSS constellations in L1, L2, L5 and E6 frequency bands. As a security feature (enabled only for STA8100GAS), an embedded cryptographic HW accelerator with protected access is implemented in a dedicated sub-system.

The IC embeds an ARM Cortex-M7 core with a maximum clock frequency of 314 MHz, 16 kB of I-cache and D-cache, and 256 kB of system RAM. Communication interfaces include UART, synchronous serial port, I2C, CAN controllers, and USB 2.0 full speed (12 Mb/s) with integrated physical layer transceiver.

Both the STA8100GAD and STA8100GADS are offered with ST’s dead reckoning firmware called TESEO-DRAW (dead reckoning automotive way). The IC utilises code phase, carrier phase and doppler frequency measurement.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Webinar: Understanding UWB technology
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP, in partnership with Arrow, is hosting a webinar on UWB technology, with the goal that attendees will gain insight and an understanding into this innovation.

Read more...
Wi-Fi7 PCIe combo module
iCorp Technologies Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 8276M-PU from Fn-Link is a Tri-band Wi-Fi7 plus Bluetooth 5.3 combo module which can support up to 4096 QAM modulation at each band.

Read more...
Microwave wideband synthesiser
RS South Africa Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ADF4368 is a high performance, ultra-low jitter, integer-N and fractional-N phase-locked loop (PLL) with integrated VCO, ideally suited for frequency conversion applications.

Read more...
Focus on innovation
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Designed for easy Matter development, the K32W148 EVK from NXP allows full access to the K32W148 wireless MCU.

Read more...
Reference design for a 5,8 GHz LNA receiver
RS South Africa Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Analogue Devices has released a reference design for a USB-powered 5,8 GHz RF LNA receiver with output power protection.

Read more...
How to multiplex a 1-Wire host into multiple channels
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice DSP, Micros & Memory
1-Wire networks with many 1-Wire nodes can require dedicated 1-Wire channels. This article discusses a method for using only one 1-Wire host in a network while having numerous 1-Wire channels.

Read more...
The switch to 400G Ethernet
TRX Electronics Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The key drivers behind the adoption of 400G Ethernet will be the demands created by data-intensive applications, such as AI, cloud computing, big data analytics, and high-definition video streaming.

Read more...
IEEE 802.11be: What’s the fuss?
Otto Wireless Solutions Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The next amendment to the IEEE 802.11 Wi-Fi standard is known as IEEE 802.11be EHT (extremely high throughput), or by its common name, Wi-Fi 7.

Read more...
Microcontroller family targets automotive systems
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Infineon’s TRAVEO CYT3DL is a family of TRAVEO T2G microcontrollers targeted at automotive systems such as instrument clusters and head-up displays.

Read more...
SP3T switch with integrated bias network
RFiber Solutions Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Macom MASW-011174 is an SP3T PIN diode switch, with integrated bias network, is offered in a lead-free 3 x 3 mm QFN surface-mount plastic package.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved