SAS sponsors national #Coding4Mandela Day tournament

30 August 2023 News

Reinforcing its commitment to empower South Africa’s youth with the necessary skills and mindset to succeed in the digital era, SAS sponsored the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Africa (BGCSA) to participate in the #Coding4Mandela Day Tournament that took place on Mandela Day, Tuesday 18 July 2023.

The annual tournament is run in conjunction with Tangible Africa – a partnership between Nelson Mandela University and Leva Foundation – that sees more than 6000 learners from across the continent participate. The tournament uses the RANGERS coding app that has been widely adopted in South Africa to reach learners with coding without the use of computers. Nelson Mandela University honours student Byron Batteson developed the app for his Computing Sciences project in 2017.

“The #Coding4Mandela tournament is more than an event – it’s a spark that ignites a passion for learning, and draws in new participants each year. The excitement we see in learners, teachers, and parents reaffirms the impact of the Tangible Africa project. We are not just teaching coding; we are cultivating the coding ecosystem of the future. And in doing so, we are empowering learners from all backgrounds, making digital education accessible, and bringing their career dreams within reach – because every child deserves the opportunity to shape the future,” says Prof Jean Greyling, HOD Computing Sciences at Nelson Mandela University.

This is a sentiment echoed by Mike McTernan, CEO of BGCSA. “The BGCSA believes in the power of partnerships, and the partnership we have with Tangible Africa is one we are all very proud of. Thanks to this collaboration, our members have access to the TANKS and RANGERS programmes. Alongside these skills, we also grow their confidence when using technology, enabling them to explore the digital world. Together, BGCSA and Tangible Africa are equipping young people with the skills needed to secure jobs being created today by the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR),” says McTernan.

As part of its national sponsorship, SAS staff attended the coding tournament. This reflects the commitment of SAS in unlocking the potential within every individual and providing students with access to the skills and solutions that will be essential in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

