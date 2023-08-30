Diversity and inclusion are part of the DNA of RS

30 August 2023 News

In celebration of National Women’s Day on 9 August, RS South Africa celebrated the role and contribution of three exceptional women at the company. RS encourages an inclusive work environment, where every employee feels valued, respected, and heard.

Edna Mokhatla, Portia Xaki and Tidimalo Senosi.

Edna Lerato Mokhatla, receiving clerk

Edna commenced her career at RS in 2003 as a cleaner through contract company Super Care, and was employed permanently in July 2006. During this period, she shadowed employees in different departments with the support of her manager. Her line manager encouraged her to further her studies, which resulted in her obtaining a National Certificate qualification in Fundamental Computer and Business Administration. Edna is currently studying Events Management and working in the RS Distribution Centre as a Receiving Clerk.

“Working at RS has been a breath of fresh air, given how I have progressed at the company over the years, which fills me with pride. I love that every day presents me with different challenges. This has meant that I have had an opportunity to gain an understanding of the industry and develop my problem-solving, sales, administration, and organisational skills,” says Edna.

Her message to young women contemplating a similar career path is to work hard and make sure you leave a mark. “This industry requires women who know what they want, are unafraid of challenges, and can face those challenges and learn from them so they emerge victorious.”

Portia Xaki, marketing supervisor

Portia has been at RS for just over seven months, and describes it as an exciting journey thus far. “Working with such a vast range of products and brands has been challenging. However, it has also been an excellent opportunity to expand my knowledge and skills. Being part of an e-commerce business in the B2B space aligns with my interest in digital marketing, which is very fulfilling.”

One of Portia’s first big projects was supporting the migration of the South African website to a mobile responsive platform, an excellent testament to her growth and adaptability. “Being part of a global organisation like RS has provided unique opportunities for my career development and exposure to diverse perspectives. The company culture is amazing and very inclusive, and has made me feel like part of the team from day one.”

Portia has a National Certificate in Business Management, a Strategic Brand Management certificate from IMM, and is currently in the final year of her Marketing Management degree. She explains that RS aims to create an environment that welcomes and values individuals from various backgrounds, cultures, and experiences. By promoting diversity, RS attracts a range of talented individuals, fostering innovation and creativity within the organisation.

Her message to young women is to “believe in yourself, embrace creativity, stay curious, support other women, and maintain a work-life balance. Remember you can break barriers and pave the way for future generations of women in marketing. Have confidence in your abilities and embrace the opportunities that come your way. Believe in your potential to shine.”

Tidimalo Chrishelda Senosi, customer experience manager

Tidimalo reveals that working at RS has truly been “a life-changing experience for me in terms of the amazing career and educational opportunities I have been afforded.” She started her journey at RS as a customer experience advisor, then customer experience supervisor, and has now been customer experience manager for the past few years, since joining the company sixteen years ago. “Personally, I can say I am more than happy with my growth and development and still excited as to where my journey will take me.”

Women’s Day reminds Tidimalo “of the freedom I get to enjoy, and the many opportunities that are now available to me, all thanks to the courageous women who fought so hard to pave a better path for us. I believe that we should continue to find strength in what they did and continue fighting for equality in the workplace to balance the gender scales because we have not reached the ultimate goal yet.”

Credit(s)

RS South Africa





