Linux SD-WAN appliance

30 August 2023 Computer/Embedded Technology

SolidRun, a developer and manufacturer of high-performance System on Module solutions, single board computers, and network edge solutions, has announced the expansion of its SolidWAN line of software-defined network appliances with the introduction of the SolidWAN CN9131. Building on the success of the previously launched SolidWAN system-level solutions for software-defined wide-area networks and network security applications, the SolidWAN CN9131 sets a new standard for small form factor SD-WAN hardware solutions.

“As businesses worldwide embrace the transformative power of software-defined networking, the need for adaptable and cost-effective network hardware becomes increasingly crucial,” said Dr. Atai Ziv, CEO at SolidRun. “SolidRun understands that a one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t meet the diverse requirements of connecting today’s businesses and distributed workforce. That’s why we’ve developed our SolidWAN line of SD-WAN appliances. By making software-defined solutions more affordable and easily deployable across home offices, branch offices, data centres, and beyond, we empower businesses to build agile and scalable networks that drive efficiency, security, and seamless connectivity.”

The embedded Marvell OCTEON CN9131 SoC is designed to address the specific networking requirements of small to medium businesses. With its powerful quad-core performance and 12 high-speed SERDES lanes, the SoC delivers exceptional processing power for network data management and security.

It features a configurable packet processor, allowing for flexible parsing and classification of network traffic, and supports I/O virtualisation, enabling efficient resource allocation. It also includes QoS buffer management and a virtual security engine and packet processor for enhanced security measures. Each unit features 8 GB of eMMC storage, 4 GB DDR4 RAM, and 8 MB SPI NOR Flash memory.

For more information contact NuVision Electronics, +27 11 608 0144, [email protected], www.nuvisionelec.com

Credit(s)

NuVision Electronics





