Linux SD-WAN appliance

SolidRun, a developer and manufacturer of high-performance System on Module solutions, single board computers, and network edge solutions, has announced the expansion of its SolidWAN line of software-defined network appliances with the introduction of the SolidWAN CN9131. Building on the success of the previously launched SolidWAN system-level solutions for software-defined wide-area networks and network security applications, the SolidWAN CN9131 sets a new standard for small form factor SD-WAN hardware solutions.
“As businesses worldwide embrace the transformative power of software-defined networking, the need for adaptable and cost-effective network hardware becomes increasingly crucial,” said Dr. Atai Ziv, CEO at SolidRun. “SolidRun understands that a one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t meet the diverse requirements of connecting today’s businesses and distributed workforce. That’s why we’ve developed our SolidWAN line of SD-WAN appliances. By making software-defined solutions more affordable and easily deployable across home offices, branch offices, data centres, and beyond, we empower businesses to build agile and scalable networks that drive efficiency, security, and seamless connectivity.”
The embedded Marvell OCTEON CN9131 SoC is designed to address the specific networking requirements of small to medium businesses. With its powerful quad-core performance and 12 high-speed SERDES lanes, the SoC delivers exceptional processing power for network data management and security.
It features a configurable packet processor, allowing for flexible parsing and classification of network traffic, and supports I/O virtualisation, enabling efficient resource allocation. It also includes QoS buffer management and a virtual security engine and packet processor for enhanced security measures. Each unit features 8 GB of eMMC storage, 4 GB DDR4 RAM, and 8 MB SPI NOR Flash memory.
Rugged 10-port Gigabit switch Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Computer/Embedded Technology
The fanless µMAXBES combines eight 1 Gigabit (1Gbit) ports with two 10 Gigabit (10 Gbit) fibre ports, and an intuitive web interface for easy configuration.
Read more...Versal HBM series evaluation kit Avnet Silica
Computer/Embedded Technology
The VHK158 evaluation kit is an evaluation platform for the Versal HBM series VH1582 device, designed to keep up with the higher memory needs of compute-intensive, memory-bound applications. The system ...
Read more...Adaptive system-on-chip NuVision Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Built on the proven Versal architecture, AMD’s VP1902 SoC delivers double the capacity and connectivity of the prior generation device.
Read more...Edge-AI embedded computer Rugged Interconnect Technologies
Computer/Embedded Technology
Online Teaser: With Intel Iris Xe graphics, ADLINK’s edge AI embedded computers and media players support UHD video capabilities for awe-inspiring visual details and up to 40 simultaneous streams of 1080p 30-fps video content.
Read more...Arm Cortex-M7 MCU product family NuVision Electronics
AI & ML
GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. introduces its first Arm Cortex-M7 core microcontroller product family, the GD32H737/757/759 ultra-high performance MCU series.
Read more...Sub-GHz SoC with 1+ mile wireless range NuVision Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs’ EFR32FG23 (FG23) and EFR32ZG23 (ZG23) SoC solutions provide developers with flexible, multi-protocol sub-GHz connectivity options which support a wide range of modulation schemes and advanced wireless technologies.