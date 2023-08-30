Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Computer/Embedded Technology



Print this page printer friendly version

Linux SD-WAN appliance

30 August 2023 Computer/Embedded Technology

SolidRun, a developer and manufacturer of high-performance System on Module solutions, single board computers, and network edge solutions, has announced the expansion of its SolidWAN line of software-defined network appliances with the introduction of the SolidWAN CN9131. Building on the success of the previously launched SolidWAN system-level solutions for software-defined wide-area networks and network security applications, the SolidWAN CN9131 sets a new standard for small form factor SD-WAN hardware solutions.

“As businesses worldwide embrace the transformative power of software-defined networking, the need for adaptable and cost-effective network hardware becomes increasingly crucial,” said Dr. Atai Ziv, CEO at SolidRun. “SolidRun understands that a one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t meet the diverse requirements of connecting today’s businesses and distributed workforce. That’s why we’ve developed our SolidWAN line of SD-WAN appliances. By making software-defined solutions more affordable and easily deployable across home offices, branch offices, data centres, and beyond, we empower businesses to build agile and scalable networks that drive efficiency, security, and seamless connectivity.”

The embedded Marvell OCTEON CN9131 SoC is designed to address the specific networking requirements of small to medium businesses. With its powerful quad-core performance and 12 high-speed SERDES lanes, the SoC delivers exceptional processing power for network data management and security.

It features a configurable packet processor, allowing for flexible parsing and classification of network traffic, and supports I/O virtualisation, enabling efficient resource allocation. It also includes QoS buffer management and a virtual security engine and packet processor for enhanced security measures. Each unit features 8 GB of eMMC storage, 4 GB DDR4 RAM, and 8 MB SPI NOR Flash memory.

For more information contact NuVision Electronics, +27 11 608 0144, [email protected], www.nuvisionelec.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 0144
Fax: +27 11 608 4723
Email: [email protected]
www: www.nuvisionelec.com
Articles: More information and articles about NuVision Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Rugged 10-port Gigabit switch
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Computer/Embedded Technology
The fanless µMAXBES combines eight 1 Gigabit (1Gbit) ports with two 10 Gigabit (10 Gbit) fibre ports, and an intuitive web interface for easy configuration.

Read more...
Versal HBM series evaluation kit
Avnet Silica Computer/Embedded Technology
The VHK158 evaluation kit is an evaluation platform for the Versal HBM series VH1582 device, designed to keep up with the higher memory needs of compute-intensive, memory-bound applications. The system ...

Read more...
Adaptive system-on-chip
NuVision Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Built on the proven Versal architecture, AMD’s VP1902 SoC delivers double the capacity and connectivity of the prior generation device.

Read more...
Edge-AI embedded computer
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Computer/Embedded Technology
Online Teaser: With Intel Iris Xe graphics, ADLINK’s edge AI embedded computers and media players support UHD video capabilities for awe-inspiring visual details and up to 40 simultaneous streams of 1080p 30-fps video content.

Read more...
Industry’s smallest 128 Mb SPI NOR flash
NuVision Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
GigaDevice has announced the industry’s smallest 128 Mb SPI NOR flash, GD25LE128EXH, in the ultra-compact 3 x 3 x 0,4 mm FO-USON8 package.

Read more...
Arm Cortex-M7 MCU product family
NuVision Electronics AI & ML
GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. introduces its first Arm Cortex-M7 core microcontroller product family, the GD32H737/757/759 ultra-high performance MCU series.

Read more...
Isolated power solutions promote carbon neutrality
NuVision Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
MPS has introduced a series of dedicated controllers for high-power applications, as well as power ICs with high-voltage capacitive isolation technology.

Read more...
Sub-GHz SoC with 1+ mile wireless range
NuVision Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Silicon Labs’ EFR32FG23 (FG23) and EFR32ZG23 (ZG23) SoC solutions provide developers with flexible, multi-protocol sub-GHz connectivity options which support a wide range of modulation schemes and advanced wireless technologies.

Read more...
TFT displays with integrated capacitive touch
NuVision Electronics Opto-Electronics
The Winstar TFT Q Series is a TFT module family which includes module sizes from 3,5 up to 10,2 inches, with all modules featuring an integrated SSD1963 controller board.

Read more...
SPI NOR Flash to meet SoCs’ needs
NuVision Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
The GD25UF Flash’s deep power-down current of 0,1 µA makes it ideal for any battery-powered or wearable application.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved