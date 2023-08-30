Nanometre-precision piezo actuators

TDK Corporation has announced two new piezo actuators made of RoHS-compatible lead zirconate titanate (PZT), with an internal copper electrode. COM30S5 and COM45S5 are available as unhoused, passivated components. Both devices are characterised by a wide dynamic range, a high force-to-volume ratio, but with precision in the nanometre range. This has been achieved through its patented copper-based High Active Stack (HAS) technology.
The voltage range of these actuators ranges from -10 to 180 V, with their nominal stroke reached at 160 V. The devices operate with a surface temperature range of -40 to 160°C. With either 30 or 45 mm heights, and with a cross-section of 5,2 x 5,2 mm, these actuators reach strokes of 55 and 83 µm respectively at 160 V and 730 N of preload.
Numerous high-end solutions in the field of nano-positioning technology, valve control for liquids and gasses in process engineering, and semiconductor manufacturing, are already relying on piezo actuators from TDK.
