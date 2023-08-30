Rugged 10-port Gigabit switch

The fanless μMAXBES combines eight 1 Gigabit (1Gbit) ports with two 10 Gigabit (10 Gbit) fibre ports. The open frame version offers lockable headers for the 1 Gbit ports and the 10 Gbit ports can be equipped with SFP connectors. All ports have status LEDs, indicating the activity and speed of each port.
The μMAXBES solution is extremely compact, with dimensions of only 115 x 95 x 30 mm and a mass of 237 grams. The switch can be used as an open frame solution or in a MIL housing with user-defined connectors.
Power supply to the unit is 5 to 36 V DC, and less than 6 W is needed for full operation of all eight 1 Gbit copper links and both 10 Gbit SFP+ links. Operating temperature of the standard unit is from -20 to 60°C, but an extended operating temperature unit is available, which expands the range to -40 to 85°C.
Being a managed switch, the product gives access to various switch settings through an intuitive web interface for configuration of features like quality of service (QoS), VLAN, and rapid spanning tree.
