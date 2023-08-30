Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Computer/Embedded Technology



Print this page printer friendly version

Rugged 10-port Gigabit switch

30 August 2023 Computer/Embedded Technology

The fanless μMAXBES combines eight 1 Gigabit (1Gbit) ports with two 10 Gigabit (10 Gbit) fibre ports. The open frame version offers lockable headers for the 1 Gbit ports and the 10 Gbit ports can be equipped with SFP connectors. All ports have status LEDs, indicating the activity and speed of each port.

The μMAXBES solution is extremely compact, with dimensions of only 115 x 95 x 30 mm and a mass of 237 grams. The switch can be used as an open frame solution or in a MIL housing with user-defined connectors.

Power supply to the unit is 5 to 36 V DC, and less than 6 W is needed for full operation of all eight 1 Gbit copper links and both 10 Gbit SFP+ links. Operating temperature of the standard unit is from -20 to 60°C, but an extended operating temperature unit is available, which expands the range to -40 to 85°C.

Being a managed switch, the product gives access to various switch settings through an intuitive web interface for configuration of features like quality of service (QoS), VLAN, and rapid spanning tree.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 975 8894
Fax: +27 21 975 6456
Email: [email protected]
www: www.ri-tech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Rugged Interconnect Technologies


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Linux SD-WAN appliance
NuVision Electronics Computer/Embedded Technology
With its powerful quad-core performance and 12 high-speed SERDES lanes, the SoC delivers exceptional processing power for network data management and security.

Read more...
Touch screen enables wise data visualisation
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Opto-Electronics
ADLINK offers comprehensive industrial-grade touch monitors and smart panels with in-house value-added customisation.

Read more...
Versal HBM series evaluation kit
Avnet Silica Computer/Embedded Technology
The VHK158 evaluation kit is an evaluation platform for the Versal HBM series VH1582 device, designed to keep up with the higher memory needs of compute-intensive, memory-bound applications. The system ...

Read more...
Game-changing graphics innovations at the Edge
Rugged Interconnect Technologies AI & ML
With an outstanding price-to-performance ratio in its class, ADLINK’s MXM-AXe offers competitive pricing that rivals the renowned NVIDIA T1000.

Read more...
Edge-AI embedded computer
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Computer/Embedded Technology
Online Teaser: With Intel Iris Xe graphics, ADLINK’s edge AI embedded computers and media players support UHD video capabilities for awe-inspiring visual details and up to 40 simultaneous streams of 1080p 30-fps video content.

Read more...
SMARC module with Intel Gracemont CPU architecture
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Edge Computing & IIoT
For the first time in this performance segment, new advanced instruction sets and Intel Deep Learning Boost are supported, providing for a wealth of smart applications.

Read more...
KIOXIA and HPE team up to send SSDs to the ISS
EBV Electrolink Computer/Embedded Technology
KIOXIA has announced its participation in the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 (SBC-2) programme, which uses KIOXIA SSDs to provide robust flash storage in HPE Edgeline and HPE ProLiant servers in a test environment.

Read more...
Comprehensive AI computing solution
Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology
Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, the BOXER-8640AI fanless Box PC from AAEON Technology brings AI capabilities to the edge.

Read more...
Multi-channel video-enabled AI
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Computer/Embedded Technology
The JetStream provides dual HDMI outputs and eight composite video inputs, allowing multi-channel video AI applications to be rapidly developed and deployed.

Read more...
12th generation power with a sophisticated edge system
Altron Arrow Computer/Embedded Technology Edge Computing & IIoT
Packing the power-efficient multicore architecture of Intel’s 12th Generation Core i7/i5/i3/Celeron processors, onboard LPDDR5, and AI module support into a compact edge system, the UP Xtreme is suitable for AI applications in healthcare, industrial processes, and transport management.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved