Snap-in capacity series with high capacitance density

30 August 2023 Passive Components

TDK Corporation has released its new EPCOS B43657 aluminium electrolytic capacitor series with snap-in terminals. The capacitors achieve a service life of at least 2000 hours at a maximum operating temperature of 105°C, and cover a rated voltage range from 450 to 475 V DC, with capacitance values from 120 µF to 1,25 mF. An important performance feature is their high ripple current capability of up to 8,54 A at 120 Hz and 60°C.

With case sizes from only 22 x 25 mm to 35 x 60 mm (D x H), the range offers an extremely high capacitance density.

Due to their high reliability, these RoHS-compatible capacitors are optimal for use in high-end switched-mode power supplies and power supply units for industrial and telecommunications applications.

They are also well-suited to UPS systems, photovoltaic inverters, and frequency converters.

Electrocomp





