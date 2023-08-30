Air sensor module for edge AI

30 August 2023 Test & Measurement

Innodisk is taking proactive strides into edge AI. It has launched a new industrial air sensor module solution with its subsidiary, Sysinno, featuring accurate sensing, easy implementation, and minimal computing power.

The modules offer real-time monitoring of temperature, humidity, and detection of six air quality measures, including particulate matter (PM2.5, PM10), carbon monoxide (CO), carbon dioxide (CO2), formaldehyde (HCHO), total volatile organic compounds (TVOC), and ozone (O3). With its unique algorithm and adoption of original sensor heads from world-leading brands, the modules ensure accurate and reliable sensing values.

The modules can easily integrate with various systems, such as industrial personal computers (IPC), PCs, edge servers, and embedded systems through the I2C interface or USB Sensor Carrier board. The modules’ design guarantees minimal computing power consumption and prevents excessive heating during operation. They have passed numerous third-party accuracy tests and can be trusted to be used in diverse fields.

The modules can be integrated into smart poles, EV charging stations, and kiosks, which adds significant value to these devices in the rapid expansion of smart cities. Installing the modules in facilities like hospitals and healthcare centres enhances air and service quality. In the smart factory, businesses can implement the modules to optimise humidity and air quality levels, and safeguard workers’ wellbeing.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





