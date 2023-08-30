CCG series of DC/DC converters

TDK-Lambda specialises in various voltage conversion systems which can be used in a wide range of applications: from machines and industrial controllers to compact, battery-powered mobile devices. DC/DC converters are at the heart of nearly every electronic device, and compact design and operational efficiency are two characteristics expected of them.

One of the best-known power product series by TDK-Lambda are the DC/DC converters designated as CCG. This family of products is composed of several series, with different size variants and power ratings, yet with similar characteristics.

The CCG series DC/DC converters have been designed as miniature and universal systems. Their two main characteristic properties are an enclosed, compact body and a wide range of input voltages. Altogether, the components operate at an input voltage ranging from 4,5 V to 76 V DC and are intended for THT mounting. The range boasts a high power density. The newest members in the range are the CCG6 and the CCG10 series converters.

The CCG6 is a 6 W converter which has an output of 3,3 V up to 15 V DC, with a current output ranging from 0,2 to 1,6 A. The modules measure 19 x 12,4 x 11,5 mm. The CCG10 has an output of 10 W, giving a current output ranging from 0,34 to 2,6 A for the same DC voltage outputs.

All products are equipped with overcurrent protection, and select models feature overpower protection. Utilising components with the correct tolerances allows the device to avoid damage to both itself and its connected components, in the event of a surge.

TDK-Lambda CCG converters are used in various applications ranging from telecommunications and radio communications hardware, through to industrial controllers and machines, thanks to their high isolation voltages and thermal tolerances.

