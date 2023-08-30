CCG series of DC/DC converters
30 August 2023
Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK-Lambda specialises in various voltage conversion systems which can be used in a wide range of applications: from machines and industrial controllers to compact, battery-powered mobile devices. DC/DC converters are at the heart of nearly every electronic device, and compact design and operational efficiency are two characteristics expected of them.
One of the best-known power product series by TDK-Lambda are the DC/DC converters designated as CCG. This family of products is composed of several series, with different size variants and power ratings, yet with similar characteristics.
The CCG series DC/DC converters have been designed as miniature and universal systems. Their two main characteristic properties are an enclosed, compact body and a wide range of input voltages. Altogether, the components operate at an input voltage ranging from 4,5 V to 76 V DC and are intended for THT mounting. The range boasts a high power density. The newest members in the range are the CCG6 and the CCG10 series converters.
The CCG6 is a 6 W converter which has an output of 3,3 V up to 15 V DC, with a current output ranging from 0,2 to 1,6 A. The modules measure 19 x 12,4 x 11,5 mm. The CCG10 has an output of 10 W, giving a current output ranging from 0,34 to 2,6 A for the same DC voltage outputs.
All products are equipped with overcurrent protection, and select models feature overpower protection. Utilising components with the correct tolerances allows the device to avoid damage to both itself and its connected components, in the event of a surge.
TDK-Lambda CCG converters are used in various applications ranging from telecommunications and radio communications hardware, through to industrial controllers and machines, thanks to their high isolation voltages and thermal tolerances.
For more information contact Transfer Multisort Elektronik, +48 42 293 5299, [email protected], www.tme.eu
Further reading:
New power module e-book
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vicor has introduced a new e-book detailing the innovation needed to manage high power demands across the aerospace, defence and satellite sectors.
Read more...
60 W DC-DC FEM for military applications
Accutronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
GAIA Converter has launched a fully integrated 60 W DC-DC front-end module that greatly simplifies the design of military power converter architectures.
Read more...
Reliable PoL digital regulators
Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
MORNSUN’s KD12T-40A & KD12T-60A are small-size, high-current digital PoL DC/DC converters that can deliver up to 60 A.
Read more...
Non-isolated DC/DC switching regulator
Vepac Electronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
MORNSUN has launched the non-isolated switching DC/DC converter K78Uxx-1000R3, with an ultra-wide input voltage range of 9-75 V DC.
Read more...
Ultra-low noise linear regulator
Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
Analog Devices’ LT3073 is a 3 A, ultra-low noise, high PSRR linear regulator, which features 45 mV dropout and ultra-fast time response.
Read more...
Mini digital power supply
MANTECH
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MDP-P906 from Miniware is a tiny digital power supply that packs a multitude of features that makers would love to have on their tinkering bench.
Read more...
Webinar: Introducing CoolGaN IPS
Power Electronics / Power Management
Attendees will gain an understanding of the possibilities offered by integrated GaN to maximise performance and efficiency in high-switching frequency applications.
Read more...
IHLP design calculator
Power Electronics / Power Management
Vishay’s Design Calculator Express is designed to allow the user to determine the best IHLx inductor to use in their buck or boost converter design.
Read more...
250 W DC/DC converter module
Accutronics
Power Electronics / Power Management
This high-reliability quarter brick converter, ideal for mission-critical applications, offers a permanent input voltage range of 16 to 75 V DC (up to 80 V DC for 1 s) and a constant output voltage of 28 V DC.
Read more...
Power converters
Power Electronics / Power Management
TME offers a wide range of PCB-mount and open-frame converters manufactured by Cincon.
Read more...