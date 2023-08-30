Wi-Fi7 PCIe combo module

30 August 2023

The 8276M-PU from Fn-Link is a Tri-band Wi-Fi7 plus Bluetooth 5.3 combo module. Besides the newest iterations of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, this highly integrated SoC supports simultaneous operation on 2,4 GHz + 5 GHz, 2.4 GHz + 6 GHz and 5 GHz + 6 GHz.

The 8276M-PU supports 2x2 multi-user multiple-input multiple-output (MU-MIMO) operation, and can support up to 4096 QAM modulation at each frequency band. Channel bandwidths of 40 MHz at 2,4 GHz and up to 160 MHz at both 5 and 6 GHz are available.

This module has dimensions of 22 x 30 x 2.4 mm and an operating temperature range of -30 to 85°C. With a PCIe interface, it supports most modern computing hardware and supports a host of operating systems, including Android, Linux, WinCE, iOS, and Windows XP upwards.

