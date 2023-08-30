Arm Cortex-A53-based applications processors

30 August 2023 DSP, Micros & Memory

NXP’s i.MX 8M Nano family of applications processors provide cost-effective integration and affordable performance for smart, connected, power-efficient devices requiring graphics, vision, voice control, intelligent sensing, and general-purpose processing.

The i.MX 8M Nano family includes the i.MX 8M Nano UltraLite, the i.MX 8M Nano Lite, and i.MX 8M Nano. Featuring up to 4x Arm Cortex-A53 cores and 1x Cortex-M7 core, the i.MX 8M Nano family of applications processors are a pin-compatible, scalable offering to the popular i.MX 8M Mini applications processors.

With commercial and industrial level qualification and backed by NXP’s product longevity programme, the i.MX 8M Nano family may be used in any general-purpose industrial and IoT application.

