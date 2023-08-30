Microwave wideband synthesiser

The ADF4368 is a high-performance, ultra-low jitter, integer-N and fractional-N phase-locked loop (PLL) with integrated VCO, ideally suited for frequency conversion applications.
The high-performance PLL has a figure of merit of -239 dBc/Hz, very low 1/f noise of normalised -287 dBc/Hz and high PFD frequency that can achieve ultra-low in-band noise and integrated jitter. The ADF4368 can generate any frequency from 800 MHz to 12,8 GHz without an internal doubler, which eliminates the need for sub-harmonic filters.
The Σ-Δ modulator includes a 25-bit fixed modulus that allows hertz frequency resolution and an additional 17-bit variable modulus, which allows even finer resolution and flexibility for frequency planning. The 9 dBm output power at 12,8 GHz, in single-ended configuration with 16 step power adjust feature, makes it very useful for any application.
For multiple frequency conversion applications, such as phase array radar or massive MIMO systems, the outputs of multiple ADF4368 can be aligned by using the SYNC input. For applications that require deterministic delay or delay adjustment capability, a programmable reference to output delay with <1 ps resolution is provided. The reference to output delay is guaranteed across multiple devices and temperature, allowing for predictable and precise multichip alignment.
Webinar: Understanding UWB technology
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP, in partnership with Arrow, is hosting a webinar on UWB technology, with the goal that attendees will gain insight and an understanding into this innovation.
Read more...Nanometre-precision piezo actuators RS South Africa
Electronics Technology
TDK Corporation has announced two new piezo actuators that are characterised by a wide dynamic range, a high force-to-volume ratio, but with precision in the nanometre range.
Read more...Wi-Fi7 PCIe combo module iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 8276M-PU from Fn-Link is a Tri-band Wi-Fi7 plus Bluetooth 5.3 combo module which can support up to 4096 QAM modulation at each band.
Read more...The switch to 400G Ethernet TRX Electronics
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The key drivers behind the adoption of 400G Ethernet will be the demands created by data-intensive applications, such as AI, cloud computing, big data analytics, and high-definition video streaming.
Read more...IEEE 802.11be: What’s the fuss? Otto Wireless Solutions
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The next amendment to the IEEE 802.11 Wi-Fi standard is known as IEEE 802.11be EHT (extremely high throughput), or by its common name, Wi-Fi 7.
Read more...Modem module for the LPWAN market iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The BSM8001-01 is a SigFox verified modem for the low-power wide area network (LPWAN) market with an operating frequency in the ISM band at 868 MHz.