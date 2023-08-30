Microwave wideband synthesiser

30 August 2023 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The ADF4368 is a high-performance, ultra-low jitter, integer-N and fractional-N phase-locked loop (PLL) with integrated VCO, ideally suited for frequency conversion applications.

The high-performance PLL has a figure of merit of -239 dBc/Hz, very low 1/f noise of normalised -287 dBc/Hz and high PFD frequency that can achieve ultra-low in-band noise and integrated jitter. The ADF4368 can generate any frequency from 800 MHz to 12,8 GHz without an internal doubler, which eliminates the need for sub-harmonic filters.

The Σ-Δ modulator includes a 25-bit fixed modulus that allows hertz frequency resolution and an additional 17-bit variable modulus, which allows even finer resolution and flexibility for frequency planning. The 9 dBm output power at 12,8 GHz, in single-ended configuration with 16 step power adjust feature, makes it very useful for any application.

For multiple frequency conversion applications, such as phase array radar or massive MIMO systems, the outputs of multiple ADF4368 can be aligned by using the SYNC input. For applications that require deterministic delay or delay adjustment capability, a programmable reference to output delay with <1 ps resolution is provided. The reference to output delay is guaranteed across multiple devices and temperature, allowing for predictable and precise multichip alignment.

