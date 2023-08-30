Industry’s fastest highest-capacity HBM

Micron has released its HBM3 Gen2 high bandwidth memory to advance generative AI innovation. Generative AI opens a world for new forms of creativity and expression, and unlocks new possibilities for businesses, IT, engineering, science and medicine.
HBM3 Gen2 delivers faster data rates and improved thermal response. The memory has a 50% higher monolithic die density within the same package footprint as the previous generation. With advanced CMOS technology and 1β process technology, Micron’s HBM3 Gen2 provides bandwidth that exceeds 1,2 TB/s. This increase in memory bandwidth improves system-level performance, which reduces training time by more than 30% and allows up to 50% more queries per day.
Micron’s HBM3 Gen2 8-high cube delivers 24 GB of memory with excellent power efficiency for all AI applications.
